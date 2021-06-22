Special Weather Statement issued for Orange by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-21 18:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-21 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Orange A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT ORANGE COUNTY At 837 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Hainesville, or near Montague, moving northeast at 40 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible with this storm. This storm will be near Port Jervis around 850 PM EDT. Unionville around 855 PM EDT. Middletown and Howells around 910 PM EDT. Goshen and Chester around 915 PM EDT. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight EDT for northeastern New Jersey...and southeastern New York.