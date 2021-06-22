Cancel
U.S. Politics

UTA no longer under oversight after deal with federal prosecutors

By Ben Winslow
 18 days ago
Utah Transit Authority has emerged from oversight, living up to its end of a deal struck with federal prosecutors.

In a statement, acting U.S. Attorney for Utah Andrea Martinez said UTA complied with all requirements imposed.

"The U.S. Attorney’s Office is pleased with the fruits of its non-prosecution agreement, the Monitorship, and UTA’s commitment to doing things right as it strives to meet the needs of the Utah community. Equally important is the public release of the Final Monitorship Report, ensuring full transparency of the manner and means through which the Monitorship was brought to a successful completion," she said.

UTA had been under a monitor's supervision since 2017, when the agency struck a "non-prosecution agreement" and avoided federal charges . That deal reveled the feds had been investigating UTA since 2014 over accusations of excessive spending, executive bonuses and lack of controls. The federal investigation focused on spending.

The agency has overhauled itself in the face of so much scrutiny, starting with damning legislative audits.

Read the U.S. Attorney's Office for Utah letter here:

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

