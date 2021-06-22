Texas DPS searching for two missing children, ages two and four

The Texas Department of Public Safety is searching for two children last seen 2:30 p.m. on Monday, June 21 at the 5900 block of Highland Village Dr. Dallas, TX.

The two abducted children are 2-year-old Seven Jeter, last seen wearing a white onesie with red and blue rockets on the front, and 4-year-old Curtis Jeter who was last seen wearing a white and blue onesie designed like an astronaut outfit..

The suspect involved with the missing children is 24-year-old Curtis Everett Jeter II, an African American male with a height of 5 feet and 6 inches.

The vehicle of the suspect is a 90s model gray Cadillac with a Texas license plate. The car also has body damage on the rear of the driver's side.

Anyone with information can call (214) 671-4065 to file a report with the Dallas Police Department with reference number 109886-2021.