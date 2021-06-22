Cancel
Texas State

Texas DPS searching for two missing children, ages two and four

By Khadeeja Umana
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 18 days ago
The Texas Department of Public Safety is searching for two children last seen 2:30 p.m. on Monday, June 21 at the 5900 block of Highland Village Dr. Dallas, TX.

The two abducted children are 2-year-old Seven Jeter, last seen wearing a white onesie with red and blue rockets on the front, and 4-year-old Curtis Jeter who was last seen wearing a white and blue onesie designed like an astronaut outfit..

The suspect involved with the missing children is 24-year-old Curtis Everett Jeter II, an African American male with a height of 5 feet and 6 inches.

The vehicle of the suspect is a 90s model gray Cadillac with a Texas license plate. The car also has body damage on the rear of the driver's side.

Anyone with information can call (214) 671-4065 to file a report with the Dallas Police Department with reference number 109886-2021.

