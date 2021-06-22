Monday Wrap: Senate budget has big tax cuts, small raises

Raleigh, N.C. — The Senate rolled out its $25.7 billion budget proposal on Monday, with leaders saying they're committed to holding the line on spending. The proposal calls for larger tax cuts than the Senate recently approved because the state now has a larger budget surplus. Meanwhile, the North Carolina Association of Educators and the State Employees Association of North Carolina both blasted the 1.5 percent raises the budget would provide for teachers and state workers.