Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Raleigh, NC

Monday Wrap: Senate budget has big tax cuts, small raises

Posted by 
WRAL News
WRAL News
 18 days ago

Raleigh, N.C. — The Senate rolled out its $25.7 billion budget proposal on Monday, with leaders saying they're committed to holding the line on spending. The proposal calls for larger tax cuts than the Senate recently approved because the state now has a larger budget surplus. Meanwhile, the North Carolina Association of Educators and the State Employees Association of North Carolina both blasted the 1.5 percent raises the budget would provide for teachers and state workers.

www.wral.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
30K+
Followers
31K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Raleigh, NC
Government
City
Raleigh, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Cooper
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Budget Surplus#Tax Cuts#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Senate
Related
Durham, NCPosted by
WRAL News

Wastewater tests show NC hasn't flushed virus yet

Durham, N.C. — While many coronavirus testing sites have closed up during North Carolina's vaccination push, state health officials continue monitoring the virus through various means, including testing wastewater. The state Department of Health and Human Services is collecting samples from 10 wastewater treatment plants, including facilities in Raleigh, Durham...

Comments / 0

Community Policy