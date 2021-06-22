Hawaii’s children under economic stress, national report finds

Health officials are concerned there will be a Covid-19 resurgence this fall here in Alabama as about 60% of the population remains unvaccinated. Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, with the University of Alabama at Birmingham, says we are starting to see a shift in the negative direction when it comes to the coronavirus. She says it isn't a major spike like we saw last summer, but it is concerning considering they aren't doing nearly as much testing as they were this time last year.