Hawaii’s children under economic stress, national report finds
The well-being of Hawaii’s children was declining especially on the economic front even before the pandemic, according to the 2021 Kids Count Data Book released today. Hawaii ranked 26th overall in children’s well being among the 50 states, but in the economic category it fell to 44th in the national report published by the Baltimore-based Annie E. Casey Foundation. The data book assesses how children are faring on 16 indicators of health, economics, education and family/community.www.staradvertiser.com