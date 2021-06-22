cheng tsung feng's portable installation uses more than 3000 slices of natural bamboo
Taiwanese artist cheng tsung feng designed a large-scale adjustable bamboo installation for teaory — body care brand of yiri living that uses tea leaves as raw material. ‘bamboo forest’ is a portable structure that can be assembled repeatedly in order to change its scale and space spatial configuration. inside, the artist sought to generate a quiet and secluded atmosphere by using more than 3000 slices of natural bamboo.www.designboom.com