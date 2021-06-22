Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Design

cheng tsung feng's portable installation uses more than 3000 slices of natural bamboo

designboom.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaiwanese artist cheng tsung feng designed a large-scale adjustable bamboo installation for teaory — body care brand of yiri living that uses tea leaves as raw material. ‘bamboo forest’ is a portable structure that can be assembled repeatedly in order to change its scale and space spatial configuration. inside, the artist sought to generate a quiet and secluded atmosphere by using more than 3000 slices of natural bamboo.

www.designboom.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Bamboo#Beaches#Flowers#Taiwanese#The Bamboo Forest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Design
Related
Designdesignboom.com

snegiri architects conceals its hill house beneath a verdant, meadowed roof

With its completed ‘hill house,’ snegiri architects presents a work of architecture that seeks to fully integrate into its natural context. during the construction of the sensitive dwelling, sited outside of moscow, russia, the design team maintains a respect for the existing trees. rather than replacing elements of the landscape, the house is expressed as a natural extension of it — peeling upward from the meadowy lawn with its defining green roof. with this strategy, the structure is organically camouflaged into its surroundings.
Designdesignboom.com

structural egg tray installation by hyunje joo restyles art gallery façade in south korea

Architect hyunje joo has designed an installation made with 2,000 structural egg trays to restyle the façade of an art gallery within the old town of tae-back in gangwon-do, south korea. seeking to provide a new perspective on everyday objects, the flexible architectural element highlights the difference between the old and new surface of the building, while the embedded lighting provides visitors with further interesting visuals at nighttime.
Beauty & FashionDezeen

Crystal Shell Pendant lighting by Shakúff

Dezeen Showroom: the Crystal Shell Pendant is a clam-shaped addition to New York-based studio Shakúff's hanging lighting range. Shakúff's Crystal Shell Pendant is "reminiscent of a clam" and was informed by the carapaces of sea creatures found among the sand. "Distinctly personal, this collection was inspired by founder Joseph Sidof's...
Designdesignboom.com

irregular-angled 'phase dance' residence by takeshi hirobe wraps around a large tree in japan

Nestled among a sloped woodland area in shizuoka, japan, ‘phase dance’ takes shape as a weekend residence. rather than remove a large orangebark stewartia tree set almost in the center of the architectural site, takeshi hirobe architects decided to shape the building around it. becoming part of the structure, the dwelling is wrapped around the tree to emphasize the importance of nature while coexisting with the architecture.
Museumsdesignboom.com

bornstein lyckefors' tent-shaped monument encapsulates the perishable nature of parties

Seeking to encapsulate the perishable nature of parties, bornstein lyckefors has designed the monument of partying, imagined to settle within gothenburg, sweden. the project was conceived as a proposal for the exhibition ‘architecture projects: brunnsparken’ at the röhsska museum of design, serving as a material manifestation that recalls the atmosphere of something that has been recently missing from everyone’s lives — public gatherings and festivities. the proposed structure adopts a tent-like shape and is formed to house reception halls, secret rooms, as well as an archive of party ephemera.
Interior DesignDesign Milk

Vivid Color + Smooth Curves Highlight the Bubbles Outdoor Furniture Collection

This summer’s heat is already intense, and chances are if you don’t have air conditioning available you’re looking for some relief outside. Dobro Design Studio’s minimal Bubbles outdoor furniture collection offers modular design for the city in the form of a metal chair and benches. Bold colors and geometric shapes help create a welcoming, lighthearted charm.
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Easy-Install Portable Blackout Curtains

The Sleepout curtain is a portable blackout curtain that protects consumers' valuable sleep cycle by neutralizing light exposure. The curtain is made with premium OEKO-TEX blackout fabric that ensures light can't interrupt the circadian rhythm. Given the importance of sleep and the unfortunate prevalence of poor sleep, the Sleepout curtain is a perfect solution to debilitating sleep troubles. The curtain works particularly well for young children, shift workers, students, travelers, and those with sleep disorders.
Engineeringdesignboom.com

canari is a brass table lamp that creates light patterns when the air is polluted

Brussels-based designer guillaume slizewicz designed the canari lamp that aims precisely at revealing air pollution. the lamp is made of brass, glass, and custom 3D-printed parts and includes a microcontroller connected to real-time open data on pollution that controls 7 LEDs. the LEDs are dimmed according to local air pollution measures available on sites such as sensor.community or smartcitizen.me.
Beauty & Fashionmarthastewart.com

Upgrade Your Outdoor Living Space with Pillows and Cushions That Can Withstand the Weather

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. You may typically associate outdoor furniture with function over fashion, but decorative accessories like pillows and cushions can breathe new life into the most basic patio seating. Thanks to weatherproof materials made from acrylic, polyester, or even 38 recycled water bottles, these must-haves can withstand the summer elements. Resistant to UV rays, mildew, food and drink stains, and even chlorine following a dip in the pool, you can enjoy a backyard picnic or porch happy hour with comfort, practicality, and style all season. Ahead, you'll find some of our favorite long-lasting outdoor pillows for all your summer gathering or decoration needs.
Visual Artdesignboom.com

translucent sails intertwined with wooden skeleton form cheng-tsung feng's 'castle' in taiwan

Following up on his previous work ‘sailing castle’, cheng-tsung feng has now unveiled yet another sailship-like structure, ‘sailing castle fuzhong (2021)’. the artist stretched translucent sails onto a wooden skeleton representing the roof shapes of the historic site in fuzhong, taiwan. the project takes shape as a pavilion that invites people to gather, commute and stay, while it symbolizes solidarity and manifests a sense of ritual.
Interior Designtheeverygirl.com

6 Ways to Bring Personality to Your Living Space

Whether you’re decorating a rental apartment or currently settled into your forever home, I’ll go on record to say that the space where you rest your head is where some of the most miraculous things in your life will happen. It’s the place where you make space on your couch for your best friend who’s going through a divorce. It’s where you celebrate your new promotion with margaritas or host your new neighbors for game night. It might even be the space where you eventually grow your family. In a place where you’ll be spending so many unique and personal moments, it’s essential that your home reflects not just what Instagram tells you is beautiful but also what truly makes you tick and brings you joy. I consulted with interiors expert Lauren Meichtry, founder of Elsie Home, on the best ways to effortlessly incorporate personality into your home decor. Here are some go-to tips:
Designdesignboom.com

DUTS design installs infinite 'mobius ring' in beijing shopping mall with large-scale kids town

DUTS design has transformed a pre-existing supermarket into the family-friendly ‘livat’ shopping mall with a large-scale kids town situated in beijing, china. the design is based on the creation of a ‘mobius ring’, a unique infinite continuous two-dimensional single-sided disc structure in a three-dimensional space. reinterpreting the flow of people as a magical and infinite loop, and seeking to open endless spatial possibilities for all visitors, the project generates a relaxed, comfortable and special experience for the public.
Gardeninglushome.com

50 Curvy Boardwalks, Natural Wood Garden Path Ideas for Good Feng Shui

Curvy or meandering boardwalks and garden paths are good Feng Shui ideas. Curvy walkways, leading toward a front door or a patio, are proper conductors of chi flow, the energy flow that you can redirect for good Feng Shui. Here is the Lushome collection of wood boardwalks and garden paths that show beautiful curves and turns, beautifully harmonizing outdoor home spaces.
GardeningThe Guardian

Outdoors rooms, or bridges to nature: lockdown’s changed how we use gardens

Twenty years ago, I created a town garden for a busy psychiatrist. It was a small garden and I concentrated on screening her from neighbours and creating a sense of seclusion and escape. She later told me that each evening, after a day listening to patients’ problems, she opened her front door, dropped her bag and, keeping her coat on, walked straight into the back garden. There, she would inhale deeply the scents on the evening air, and her tension would drain away. This tiny, town garden had a positive impact on her wellbeing far beyond just something pretty to look at.
Agriculturegeneticliteracyproject.org

When it comes to evolution, could humans be more impactful than nature?

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. The composition of our air and water is different from what it was even a few decades ago. There is over 20 percent more CO2 in the atmosphere today than in 1980. Our oceans are about 25 percent more acidic than they were pre- industrial revolution. We’ve fundamentally altered somewhere between three-quarters and 95 percent of the land on earth through infrastructure, agriculture, and resource extraction.
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

Small Kitchen? Home Stagers Say to Do This to Your Countertops

Looking for a place to live can be a real give-and-take situation. If you want bigger bedrooms, you may have to do without an ensuite bathroom. If you want a formal dining room, you may have to give up some kitchen space. Or, if you live in an efficiency, studio, or city apartment, your kitchen may be pretty small to begin with. And in that case, it almost feels inevitable that the countertops will get cluttered. To steer clear of stuff strewn about, follow this kitchen countertop organization advice from home stagers.
Designdigs.net

Estudio Persona: Sculptural Minimalism

Estudio Persona’s deeply collaborative process allows them to create unconventional design pieces with sculptural lines inspired by natural forms that they describe as “a distinctly neutral and minimal take on the monochromatic melancholy of their native Uruguay.”. The Founders of Estudio Persona Connect South and North America Through Their Emotional...
Visual Artdesignboom.com

foster + partners's coastal masterplan reveals the first green high-rise building in greece

Foster and partners gives a new vision for the future of mediterranean coastal development in athens, including ‘marina tower’, the first green high-rise building in greece. taking full advantage of the existing natural and built resources, the project will serve as a path to integrated and sustainable living, transforming the site of a former airport — the ellinikon — into a vibrant district. the area will feature walkable and mixed-use neighborhoods that profit from their vicinity to the sea and metropolitan park, the largest coastal park in europe.
Computersnanowerk.com

New displays based on tunable structural colors

(Nanowerk News) Researchers at Linköping University, Sweden, have developed a method that may lead to new types of displays based on structural colours. The discovery opens the way to cheap and energy-efficient colour displays and electronic labels. We usually think of colours as created by pigments, which absorb light at...

Comments / 0

Community Policy