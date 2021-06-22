Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Opinion | Reconciliation is no way to pay for infrastructure

By Daily Journal
Posted by 
Richmond County Daily Journal
Richmond County Daily Journal
 18 days ago

Not unexpectedly, bipartisan talks on an infrastructure plan have proved to be complicated and contentious. Many Democrats are losing patience and urging their leaders to give up and go it alone. That would be a mistake. A deal with support from both sides is still possible, and remains by far the best way forward for the American economy.

At issue are the size of the plan, exactly what it should fund, and — most acrimoniously — how to pay for it. Earlier this month, President Joe Biden dropped out of negotiations with one group of Republicans and struck up talks with a bipartisan group in the Senate, which is offering a deal with $579 billion in new spending. Several other proposals are also in play, with bargaining set to continue for at least another week or so.

Many progressives would prefer to pass a party-line bill through the Senate’s reconciliation process, which requires only a simple majority for budget-related measures. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez compared the current talks to “playing patty-cake” and asked if they were “worth the dismantling of people’s voting rights, setting the planet on fire,” and so on. Activist groups recently published a letter saying there was “no choice” but to move on, thanks to “unreasonable demands” from Republicans.

In fact, far from being unreasonable, Republicans have offered numerous ideas that would improve the plan (such as repurposing unused COVID-19 relief funds for public works projects) while gradually giving ground on spending totals. The talks have been characterized more by the give-and-take of normal politics than bad-faith obstructionism. After years of Republican intransigence under Barack Obama, followed by Democratic “resistance” under Donald Trump, that’s commendable in its own right.

More important, though, is that reconciliation is a bad way to pay for infrastructure — and would undermine the Democrats’ own goals.

As a start, the rules of the process only allow for measures that affect spending and revenue. That means they would almost certainly prohibit Congress from transferring cash to the (nearly depleted) Highway Trust Fund — the normal way to pay for roads and transit — and require a complicated (and possibly doomed) workaround. They could also prevent tying funding to individual projects (including those, like a Hudson River tunnel, that command bipartisan support) and rule out reauthorizing crucial grant programs that help pay for things like maintenance backlogs. For the same reason, progressive hopes for new rules on clean energy or labor policy would almost certainly come to nothing.

Moreover, because reconciliation bills are normally restricted to a 10-year window, any qualifying project would in all likelihood need to either be completed in the specified time frame or canceled at the end of it. That doesn’t bode well for Democrats’ long-term priorities such as high-speed rail, or any other big undertaking that would need to contend with federal red tape.

Finally, the Senate parliamentarian has reportedly stipulated that Democrats must have a “legitimate reason” for invoking reconciliation more than once in the same fiscal year. Quite how that will be defined is anyone’s guess, but it suggests that nearly every provision could be subject to partisan challenges. Rep. Peter DeFazio, chairman of the House transportation and infrastructure committee, was hardly exaggerating when he called this process “arbitrary, capricious and stupid.”

Given the choice between compromising with Republicans and adopting this benighted procedure for minimal gain, the right course should be obvious. A bill that focuses on core green energy and public works projects and relies mainly on debt financing instead of new taxes — appropriate for a one-time surge of investment, with interest rates at historic lows — would help restore America’s infrastructure, break the partisan gridlock, support the jobs of tomorrow, and lay the groundwork for growth. That’s a deal anyone should take.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Richmond County Daily Journal

Richmond County Daily Journal

503
Followers
759
Post
59K+
Views
ABOUT

Richmond County Daily Journal

 https://www.yourdailyjournal.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Peter Defazio
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Democrats#American#Republicans#Democratic#Highway Trust Fund#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Senate
News Break
Congress
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Industry
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
ImmigrationAustin American-Statesman

Opinion: Why infrastructure will never resolve our border challenges

Coverage of the U.S. southern border tends to suggest that it represents a threat to our country, but the fact is our border is an asset for America. The cultural and economic exchange that occurs along our border has helped our society become an innovative manufacturing powerhouse that is the envy of the world. Immigrants are an important factor in this success, but so is our rule of law – which includes a secure border. Unfortunately, the rhetoric and proposals regarding immigration often focus narrowly on border security as something that depends on infrastructure at the border itself.
Pollock Pines, CAMountain Democrat

Infrastructure

There seems to be lots of political rhetoric about separating budgets for infrastructure and social programs. The United States is one huge corporation. Infrastructure investments are made to improve productivity to produce more profits to increase the portion of those profits allocated to taxes to improve and expand social programs, etc. If there is no productivity improvement there cannot be payments for social programs except by increasing debt or increasing tax rates … which will necessarily reduce investment capital … which will reduce infrastructure investment … which will prohibit more funds for social programs unless we print more money … which will produce inflation that will make social programs cost more. Whew!
Energy IndustryPosted by
The Hill

OVERNIGHT ENERGY: House passes $760B package, hoping to sway infrastructure debate | Exxon lobbyist says it pushed trade groups to 'be out front' on PFAS | Wildfire expert prescribes controlled burns as preventive care

HAPPY THURSDAY! Welcome to Overnight Energy, your source for the day’s energy and environment news. Please send tips and comments to Rachel Frazin at rfrazin@thehill.com. Follow her on Twitter: @RachelFrazin. Reach Zack Budryk at zbudryk@thehill.com or follow him at @BudrykZack. Today we’re looking at the House’s passage of its own...
POTUSNewsweek

Trump Lawsuit Claims Michelle Obama, Democrats Coerced Facebook to Ban Him

Former President Donald Trump is blaming Democrats, including former first lady Michelle Obama, for pressuring Facebook to ban him from the platform, thereby making it harder for him to run for president in 2024. Trump filed a class-action lawsuit against Facebook on Wednesday, alleging that the platform violated his and...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Atlantic

What Does Mitch McConnell Do Now?

To visit Mitch McConnell at his office in the Capitol, you must first pass through a faded world that he has meticulously preserved. A fireplace in the reception room still bears a crack left by a fire British soldiers set during the War of 1812. Through a doorway, a conference room displays portraits of former GOP Senate leaders, among them the luckless Charles McNary, who landed the job just when Franklin D. Roosevelt’s Democratic Party captured whopping majorities. Looking around the room and identifying his predecessors last week, the current Senate minority leader paused at the image of McNary, a largely forgotten figure. “This poor guy,” he said.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. releases confidential Trump report on foreign auto threat

WASHINGTON, July 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department on Tuesday released a confidential Trump administration report that was the basis for the former president's threats in 2019 to impose tariffs on imported automobiles on grounds of national security. Then-U.S. President Donald Trump in May 2019 declared that some unidentified...
Surfside, FLPosted by
The Associated Press

DeSantis parts with Trump in response to Surfside tragedy

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — When the coronavirus ravaged Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis defiantly bucked mask mandates. He later cracked down on protesters advocating racial justice, blasted President Joe Biden on immigration, jumped into the fight over transgender athletes and signed sweeping legislation to toughen voting rules. But after a deadly...
POTUSPosted by
Fortune

Biden fires the head of Social Security, who refused to resign

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. President Joe Biden on Friday fired the commissioner of Social Security after the official refused to resign, and accepted the deputy commissioner's resignation, the White House said. Biden asked commissioner Andrew Saul to resign, and...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

What's behind the push for a fourth stimulus check

The IRS has issued more than 169 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid, with another 2.3 million people last month receiving the $1,400 checks. But some lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus aid that would effectively send recurring payments until the pandemic ends.

Comments / 0

Community Policy