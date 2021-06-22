Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newark, DE

He tried to rob two women, but went to jail with a black eye instead, police say

By Charlie Dwyer
Posted by 
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NEWARK, DE – On June 20, 2021, at about 0822 hours, Newark Police were dispatched to the 100 block of East Main Street for a report of an attempted robbery. Responding officers found that the male suspect had been detained at the scene by bystanders. The victim, a 28 year-old...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

37K+
Followers
11K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilmington, DE
Local
Delaware Crime & Safety
City
Newark, DE
Newark, DE
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Justice
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cash Bail#Newark Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Google
Related
Tulsa, OKPosted by
Shore News Network

Tulsa Man Pleads Guilty to Carjacking and Robbery

A 19-year-old Tulsa man arrested for a series of robberies and carjackings that occurred in Tulsa and Broken Arrow pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. In his plea agreement, Tavian Caleb Steward admitted to carjacking, robbery in Indian Country, and two counts of carrying,...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Shore News Network

Man Charged in Connection With Shooting of Federal Agents in Chicago

CHICAGO — A criminal complaint filed today in federal court accuses a man of forcibly assaulting two federal agents and a task force officer in Chicago yesterday morning. EUGENE MCLAURIN, 28, of Chicago, is charged with one count of using a dangerous and deadly weapon to assault a special agent from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. The charge is punishable by a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison.
Paterson, NJPosted by
Shore News Network

Two charged for the murder of Juan Garcia in Paterson

PATERSON, NJ – Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora announce that based upon an investigation by the Paterson Police Department, in conjunction with the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office, Jeremaih Rosado, 18-years old; and Imeir I. Tucker, 24-years old; both from Paterson, were arrested on July 6 and July 8, 2021, respectively, in relation to the homicide that took place on July 3, 2021, at 159 Franklin Street in Paterson, New Jersey.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Shore News Network

Philadelphia Real Estate Investor Charged With Witness Tampering Related to Prior Conviction for Bribing Sheriff’s Office Employee

PHILADELPHIA – Acting United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that Behzad Sabagh, a/k/a “Ben Sabagh,” 39, of Philadelphia, PA, was arrested and charged by Indictment with multiple counts of retaliating against a witness and tampering with a witness, stemming from a case in which he was previously convicted of bribing an employee of the City of Philadelphia in April 2019.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Shore News Network

Syracuse Man Sentenced to Seven Years in Federal Prison for Brokering Illegal Gun Sales

SYRACUSE, NEW YORK – Daniel Morales, age 36, of Syracuse, was sentenced today to serve 84 months (7 years) in federal prison for causing the sale of firearms and ammunition to a convicted felon, announced Acting United States Attorney Antoinette T. Bacon, John B. DeVito, Special Agent in Charge of the New York Field Division of the United States Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), and Chief Kenton Buckner, City of Syracuse Police Department.
Manhattan, NYPosted by
Shore News Network

Defendant Pleads Guilty To 2011 Murder

Audrey Strauss, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced that MICHAEL CASTILLO, a/k/a “Squirrel,” pled guilty today in Manhattan federal court in connection with the March 10, 2011, murder of Hector Arias in the Bronx, New York. U.S. District Judge John G. Koeltl accepted the defendant’s guilty plea.
Palm Beach County, FLPosted by
Shore News Network

Man Pleads Guilty to Murder-for-Hire

Miami, Florida. – A Palm Beach County resident has pled guilty to one count of hiring someone to murder a woman in her West Palm Beach home. During a hearing yesterday in federal district court in Ft. Lauderdale, 51-year-old Daniel Slater admitted that his original plan was to kill not only the woman, but also her husband. From May to June 2020, Slater met with an associate who agreed to commit the murders. They discussed logistics, including bringing in a third person to assist. At some point during their discussions, Slater and his associate drove by the victim’s home, during which Slater instructed his associate on how to carry out the murders when the time came. For instance, Slater pointed out which of the home’s windows to shoot through to kill the couple. Slater also instructed his associate to spray-paint the house to make it appear as if members of the Black Lives Matter movement had committed the crime. Slater agreed that as payment for the murders, he would forgive a debt that his associate owed him. Slater also agreed to pay the fees of the third person they talked about bringing in to help. In the end, the planned murders did not occur, and the intended victims suffered no physical harm.
Law EnforcementPosted by
Shore News Network

Darkweb Drug Trafficker Arrested in Operation DisrupTor Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Prison

A darkweb cocaine and heroin trafficker has been sentenced to 6 ½ years in federal prison for drug conspiracy, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas. Aaron Brewer – a 39-year-old charged under Operation DisrupTor, a coordinated international effort to disrupt opioid trafficking on the Darknet – pleaded guilty in December to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance. He was sentenced Thursday to 78 months by Chief U.S. District Judge Barbara M.G. Lynn, who also ordered the defendant to forfeit $50,000 in drug proceeds.
Connecticut StatePosted by
Shore News Network

Man Sentenced to 71 Months for Operating Lottery Scam that Defrauded Connecticut Victim of $1.2 Million

Leonard C Boyle, Acting United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that STIEVE FERNANDEZ, 35, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Kari A. Dooley in Bridgeport to 71 months of imprisonment for operating lottery scams that defrauded victims of more than $1.8 million, including an elderly Connecticut victim who lost nearly $1.2 million.
Moorefield, WVPosted by
Shore News Network

Hardy County man indicted on firearms charges

CLARKSBURG, WEST VIRGINIA – Gregory Stump, of Moorefield, West Virginia, was indicted yesterday on firearms charges, Acting United States Attorney Randolph J. Bernard announced. Stump, 51, was indicted on one count of “Unlawful Possession of a Firearm” and one count of “Possession of Firearm with Obliterated Serial Number.” Stump, a...
Roanoke, VAPosted by
Shore News Network

Ex-Attorney Pleads Guilty to Wire Fraud, Making False Statements

ROANOKE, Va. – A former Lynchburg attorney, who specialized in elder law and estate planning, pleaded guilty today to wire fraud and making false statements. According to court documents, Cherie Anne Washburn, 45, engaged in a scheme to defraud and obtain money or property by fraudulent pretenses, representations or promises from elderly victims C.A. and D.F. Washburn is alleged to have used the ill-gotten monies to enrich herself, including purchasing real estate and making donations to charities.

Comments / 5

Community Policy