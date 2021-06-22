Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

VIDEO: Mountain Biker Almost Collides With Black Bear

By Brett Stayton
Posted by 
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3scpcH_0abOCzXZ00

Philippe Schlesser was recently enjoying a peaceful trail ride on his mountain bike in the backcountry of British Columbia.

The area near Kamloops, B.C. is known for the beautiful alpine scenery, so the biker was capturing his ride on camera. While moving along the trail, he soon found himself on a collision course with a black bear though.

As Schlesser hurdles around the trail, a black bear is scene flying into the scene on the trail in front of him. He let out a loud “whoa!” as soon as he noticed he came within inches of colliding with a moving bear.

The bear simultaneously slammed on the brakes, turned around, and ducked back into the tall grass from which it emerged.

Schlesser hit the brakes after dodging the bear as well, and even growled towards the bear in an effort to scare it off.

According to USA Today, the situation did not escalate beyond the initial encounter:

“Looking at the footage later on, I noticed that the bear was running parallel with my direction.

I got scared, the bear got scared, and we both went our separate ways.”

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

59K+
Followers
4K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biker#Usa Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Pets
Related
Animalstoofab.com

Astonishing Footage Shows Deer Killing Hawk to Rescue Rabbit

Deer friends make dear friends — especially when you are in the talons of certain doom. Just ask this rabbit, who was filmed making a miraculous escape from a hawk after a deer tag-teamed in and trampled the predator to death. The astonishing footage, captured last month at Nordic Mountain...
Animalsfox2detroit.com

Fearless fisherman frees great white shark caught in fishing lines

SAN DIEGO - Harrowing footage captured the moment a fearless fisherman confronted and freed a gigantic great white shark trapped in finishing lines off the coast of Southern California. The video shared on YouTube by Sean Bailey shows him and his dad fishing when they spotted the shark swimming in...
AnimalsPosted by
Whiskey Riff

Wild Video Captures Shark Devouring A Bird From Below

Tourists in Australia chummed the water with some cut up tuna tail in hopes of luring in some great white sharks to watch feed. Some birds landed on the water alongside the sharks though, and began feeding on the chum. Thanks to the birds, the tourists got to see an even better show than they anticipated. While floating on the surface of the water and enjoying a feed, the big bird was soon consumed by a huge set of jaws […] The post Wild Video Captures Shark Devouring A Bird From Below first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Animalsrealtree.com

Smoky Mountain Black Bear Attacks Teen Girl Sleeping in Hammock

Smoky Mountain Park rangers shot and killed a black bear that attacked a teen girl who was sleeping in a hammock. The 16-year-old girl was camping with her family when the bear attacked in the middle of the night. She suffered laceration injuries to her hand and head and experienced heavy blood loss.
AnimalsOutdoor Life

Famous Bear, Grizzly 399, Kills Elk Calf on Camera

Grizzly 399 is perhaps the most famous female grizzly bears in the world, complete with her own Facebook and Twitter accounts. The bear is so well known that many people follow its movements, recording where it travels, and what it hunts. Recently Teton, Wyoming, naturalist and guide Rafael Sandoval witnessed...
AnimalsPosted by
My Country 95.5

Horses Terrified By Possible Demon Bunny

In the video below you will see two horses walking up a path. Their owner is calling to them. It's time to eat. But there is a bunny in the trail, and the situation looks suspicious. The bunny is just minding his own business. He does not seem to mind...
Idaho StateThe Spokesman-Review

VIDEO: Black bear escapes heat in Idaho man’s kiddie pool

When Greg Massey, a physical education teacher in Priest River, Idaho, put out a kiddie pool in his yard, he expected it to attract elk, deer or the occasional moose. He didn’t expect a black bear. “With how hot it was I started to worry about the animals in the...
AnimalsPosted by
My Country 95.5

Bison Vs. Grizzly Bear: The Battle In Yellowstone

When you go down the list of "animals not to mess with", Bison and Grizzly Bear seem to be toward the top of the list. Yellowstone is known for their majestic wildlife and when two of the biggest cross paths, it becomes quite the battle. This video taken by YouTube user Michael Daus, shows the battle between a bison and grizzly taking place in the middle of the afternoon on May 31st of 2020. This video is a year old, but very important to remember how dangerous these animals can be if you get too close.
AnimalsPosted by
My Country 95.5

Bear Tries To Board A Car With A Couple Driving in Yellowstone

Bears in Yellowstone get a lot of action and attention when tourists visit and sometimes it's a very close call for those tourists. Quite an opportunity was in store for a couple of tourists in this video (taken back in 2016). We're hoping that all the humans and bears were unharmed and since the video was posted on YouTube we assume the tourists lived to tell about it.
AnimalsPosted by
My Country 95.5

Bear Breaks Into Car for Coors Beer, Locks Itself Inside

The scent of Coors Banquet, brewed with Rocky Mountain spring water, attracted a bear to a Nissan SUV, because Coloradans love bear, and apparently that includes bears, too. We all know that food will attract wildlife — especially bears — to campsites, but most of us probably wouldn't think a case of beer would also do the trick. Colorado Parks and Wildlife shared the photos below as a reminder to hikers and campers to always lock your car doors in bear country, because they have a tendency to break into vehicles often. CPW said that there were over 480 car break-ins committed by bears between 2019 and 2020.
AnimalsPosted by
Newsweek

Camper Kills 'Aggressive' Moose After It Destroys Campsite

A camper in Idaho shot and killed an "aggressive" bull moose in self-defense after the animal charged at him, according to officials. The incident occurred on Tuesday at a backcountry camping area near Harrison Lake in the north of the state, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game said in a press release posted Thursday.

Comments / 5

Community Policy