There can be no doubt: painter Malou Flato is a "colorist" in the best sense. Whether the description is applied to her technique, or her yen for dwelling in prismatic elemental natural light, or the way that certain hues spark responses of mood inside her, the impact of her work is striking. In fact, in many of her mixed media pieces, it is the vivacious color that permeates the narrative—more so than fidelity to the literal subject or details of places where scenes are created.