Tonight and Tomorrow: Expect showers and a few storms to continue into this evening, eventually tapering off overnight. Lows will once again be in the mid 70s. Saturday, look for another round of scattered showers & storms. It will not be an all day wash out, but you will want to keep your eye on the radar if you do have outdoor plans. Highs will be near 90. Keep an update on the current forecast with the WBRZ WX APP.