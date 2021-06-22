More than 160,000 vaccinated Louisianians entered for the chance to win $1 million Monday as the Louisiana Department of Health launched “Shot at a Million,” a lottery for vaccinated Louisiana residents and the state’s latest vaccine incentive program.

Fourteen Louisiana residents who enter the vaccine lottery will win cash prizes — including four prizes of $100,000, nine prizes of $100,000 in scholarships and one prize of $1 million — totalling in $2.3 million in potential cash prizes.

The $1 million lottery is the latest incentive program from the health department to encourage more residents to get vaccinated for COVID-19. Any Louisianian that has gotten the COVID-19 vaccine is eligible, but must register to win at shotatamillion.com .

Ohio had a similar vaccine lottery incentive program, and the state saw “as much as a 49 percent increase in vaccinations among people 16 and older,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said last week when he introduced the program: “I would love for Louisiana to see that kind of increase.”

“We’re very pleased with the interest,” Kevin Litten, a spokesperson for the health department, said.

About 1.7 million Louisianians have gotten at least one COVID-19 shot, and 1.5 million — or about 33 percent — have completed their vaccine series; meaning the state is significantly lagging behind the nationwide vaccination rate of 45.5 percent, as of Monday. Louisiana’s 33 percent vaccination rate ranks 47th among other states.

Daryl Cetnar, the spokesperson for Ochsner Health, said there hasn’t been a noticeable uptick in vaccine interest since the program’s announced launch last Thursday, but “ we’re hopeful it will build momentum.”

The post More than 160,000 sign up for $1 million vaccine lottery after first day appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator .