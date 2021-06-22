Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lottery

More than 160,000 sign up for $1 million vaccine lottery after first day

By JC Canicosa
Posted by 
Louisiana Illuminator
Louisiana Illuminator
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wWCbK_0abOCMYa00

More than 160,000 vaccinated Louisianians entered for the chance to win $1 million Monday as the Louisiana Department of Health launched “Shot at a Million,” a lottery for vaccinated Louisiana residents and the state’s latest vaccine incentive program.

Fourteen Louisiana residents who enter the vaccine lottery will win cash prizes — including four prizes of $100,000, nine prizes of $100,000 in scholarships and one prize of $1 million — totalling in $2.3 million in potential cash prizes.

The $1 million lottery is the latest incentive program from the health department to encourage more residents to get vaccinated for COVID-19. Any Louisianian that has gotten the COVID-19 vaccine is eligible, but must register to win at shotatamillion.com .

Ohio had a similar vaccine lottery incentive program, and the state saw “as much as a 49 percent increase in vaccinations among people 16 and older,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said last week when he introduced the program: “I would love for Louisiana to see that kind of increase.”

“We’re very pleased with the interest,” Kevin Litten, a spokesperson for the health department, said.

About 1.7 million  Louisianians have gotten at least one COVID-19 shot, and 1.5 million — or about 33 percent — have completed their vaccine series; meaning the state is significantly lagging behind the nationwide vaccination rate of 45.5 percent, as of Monday. Louisiana’s 33 percent vaccination rate ranks 47th among other states.

Daryl Cetnar, the spokesperson for Ochsner Health, said there hasn’t been a noticeable uptick in vaccine interest since the program’s announced launch last Thursday, but “ we’re hopeful it will build momentum.”

The post More than 160,000 sign up for $1 million vaccine lottery after first day appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator .

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana Illuminator

588
Followers
355
Post
125K+
Views
ABOUT

The Louisiana Illuminator is an independent, nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization driven by its mission to cast light on how decisions are made in Baton Rouge and how they affect the lives of everyday Louisianians, particularly those who are poor or otherwise marginalized. Here readers will find in-depth investigations and news stories, news briefs and commentary, all of which is intended to help them make sense of how state policy is crafted, how it helps or hurts them and how it helps or hurts their neighbors across the state. Notwithstanding the way political reporting is often presented, we see politics as neither sport nor entertainment. There are quality-of-life consequences – even life-and-death consequences – to environmental permitting decisions, to health care policy, to income- and sales-tax rates, to budgetary cuts and to economic development plans. For those reasons, the Illuminator does not cover politics in a way that centers on politicians, their squabbles with one another or their career ambitions. Instead, we center on Louisianians from Ouachita to Calcasieu, from Plaquemines to Caddo who must live with the decisions their political leaders make. Though we’re located in Baton Rouge, we understand that the ramifications of decisions made in our capital are felt across the state and that those stories are often best told in cities, towns and parishes far from the halls of power. As our name indicates, our mission is to shine a bright light on Louisiana, to highlight the state’s successes and its examples of good and responsive government and to expose its failures and corruption. An affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers like you, the Louisiana Illuminator retains editorial independence.

 https://lailluminator.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Louisiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Bel Edwards
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Louisianians#Shot At A Million#Shotatamillion Com#Ochsner Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Lottery
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Louisiana Illuminator

VP Harris says DNC will pour $25M into voting rights protection

WASHINGTON—Vice President Kamala Harris announced Thursday that the Democratic National Committee will spend $25 million to protect voting rights, in response to a wave of laws pushed by Republican lawmakers in state legislatures that would restrict voting access. The move comes after Democrats have been stymied in their attempts to enact a national election overhaul […] The post VP Harris says DNC will pour $25M into voting rights protection appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Louisiana Illuminator

Delta variant means Louisiana will likely see another surge of COVID-19, health officials say

Louisiana health officials said Thursday that low vaccination rates and a new strain of the novel coronavirus are responsible for a rising number of cases and hospitalizations from COVID-19. In an online news conference Thursday, those officials also warned that yet another COVID-19 surge is likely.  According to State Health Officer Dr. Joseph Kanter, seven […] The post Delta variant means Louisiana will likely see another surge of COVID-19, health officials say appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana is a safer place for Big Oil than Louisianians | Jarvis DeBerry

Rep. Danny McCormick’s attempt during the Louisiana Legislature’s session to have Louisiana designated a “fossil fuel sanctuary state” would never have passed constitutional muster. The state can’t just up and decide that its laws take priority over the country’s. But in calling out the absurdity of the Oil City Republican’s legislation, there’s a chance that […] The post Louisiana is a safer place for Big Oil than Louisianians | Jarvis DeBerry appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Illinois StatePosted by
Daily Herald

First vaccine lottery winners announced in Illinois

Someone from Chicago is $1 million richer because they got at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine. The first four winners of the vaccine lottery were announced late Thursday afternoon by Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Illinois Department of Public Health officials. Only the locations of the winners were announced....
Michigan Stateabc12.com

Nearly 500,000 sign up for Michigan’s COVID-19 vaccine lottery in 24 hours

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan’s new COVID-19 vaccine lottery has nearly a half million people signed up in the first 24 hours after it was announced. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes got nearly 465,000 applications for grand prizes and an additional 24,000 sign-ups for the college scholarship drawings. Anyone who already received their vaccine and those who get it now are eligible for both drawings.
Michigan StatePosted by
97.9 WGRD

Over Half A Million People Have Entered The Michigan Vaccine Lottery In One Day

In less than 24 hours after the Michigan vaccine lottery was announced, nearly 500,000 people in Michigan have registered to win the cash prizes valued up to $2 million. The lottery-style raffle that gives vaccinated Michiganders a chance to win more than $5 million in cash and a combined total of nearly $500,000 in college scholarships clocked in the entries on the first day that the website was up. The website, www.MIShotToWin.com, lets those who've gotten at least one vaccination dose register for cash prizes for those 18+ and scholarships for those 12+.
Michigan Statejtv.tv

Gov. Whitmer Announces More Than 1 Million Michiganders Signed Up for “MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes”

More than one million Michiganders have entered the MI Shot To Win Sweepstakes, a lottery-style raffle that gives vaccinated Michiganders a chance to win more than $5 million in cash and a combined total of nearly $500,000 in college scholarships. In an effort to encourage more Michiganders to get vaccinated, the MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes includes thirty Daily Drawing prizes worth $50,000 for those who get their first dose during the sweepstakes.
Morgantown, WVWTAP

Morgantown resident wins million dollar vaccine lottery

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown resident has won one million dollars in the state’s vaccine lottery. Governor Jim Justice has been on the road to deliver prizes for this round of the do it for baby dog vaccine sweepstakes and one stop was made in Morgantown, making Sharon Turner one million dollars richer. The governor met the family at Keglers to surprise them with million dollar dog bone.
Michigan StatePosted by
My Magic GR

First Michigan Vaccine Lottery Winner Has Been Picked

If you haven't signed up for the Michigan Vaccine Lottery yet, you better get on it because they have already pulled the first $50,000 winner. I'm not one to play the lottery often. I will buy a few tickets around Christmas once every other year or so or when the Powerball gets to a ridiculous number I may snag a ticket, but I'm not the everyday or every week kind of player.
Massachusetts StateBoston Globe

Website for Mass. vaccine lottery going live Thursday; officials release details on how to sign up

Governor Charlie Baker’s office on Tuesday provided highly anticipated information on the state’s upcoming Massachusetts VaxMillions Giveaway lottery, which residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can enter starting Thursday. In a statement, Baker’s office said residents starting Thursday can enroll in the lottery online at VaxMillionsGiveaway.com. Residents without Internet access, or...
Illinois StatePantagraph

First state COVID-19 vaccine lottery drawings are Thursday. Illinois to give $10 million in prizes, scholarships to vaccinated residents over summer.

CHICAGO — The first drawings in the state’s vaccine lottery are scheduled for Thursday afternoon, when one vaccinated Illinois resident will be awarded a $1 million prize and three vaccinated students will receive $150,000 scholarships. In an effort to encourage the public to get vaccinated, Illinois is offering $7 million...
Michigan Statenbc25news.com

Michigan sees nearly half a million entries to vaccine sweepstakes on first day

MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- The popularity of Michigan’s new 'MI Shot To Win Sweepstakes' is already booming like Fourth of July fireworks. Within the first 24 hours of the sweepstakes being available, Governor Whitmer said nearly 500,000 Michiganders have already registered for a chance to win more than $5 million in cash and a combined total of nearly $500,000 in college scholarships.
SportsCrawford County Avalanche

More than 70 teams are signed up for 2021 AuSable Marathon

Paddling teams have until noon on Monday, July 19, to register for this year’s race from Grayling to Oscoda. More than 70 paddling teams were signed up for the 2021 Consumers Energy AuSable River Canoe Marathon as of last week, including paddlers from Michigan, New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Indiana, Texas, Wisconsin, Florida, New Hampshire, Minnesota, Virginia, Iowa, Illinois, Arizona, Ohio, Maine, and Quebec.

Comments / 0

Community Policy