The Boys Season 3 Update: Eric Kripke Talks Theme; Offers S03E01 Tease

By Ray Flook
bleedingcool.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Boys series creator & executive producer Eric Kripke has been pulling double duty lately. As production continues on the third season of the hit Amazon Prime Video series (and the cast actually able to be back together again in less than six feet proximity), Kripke has also been hitting the press circuit to make sure the comic book adaptation gets remembered by Emmys voters as it closer to nomination announcement time. To that end, Kripke spoke with Deadline Hollywood to talk all things The Boys– and in the following highlights, he offers a production update (as of the time of the interview) as well as what his goals are for the third season and a teaser about the series opener.

