Ohio State's Duane Washington Jr. earns NBA draft combine call-up
After spending three days at the NBA’s G League Elite Camp, Ohio State’s Duane Washington Jr. has earned a call-up to the NBA draft combine. Washington, who just finished his junior season with the Buckeyes, and E.J. Liddell, who finished his second, have declared for the NBA draft while maintaining their collegiate eligibility. Both players were among the 40 selected for the G League camp, an invitation that came with the opportunity to be called into the NBA's full combine that runs through Sunday.www.dispatch.com