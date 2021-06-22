Cancel
Earning Their Stripes Episode 35: Double-A Pensacola Broadcaster Chris Garagiola

By Ely Sussman
fishstripes.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEly Sussman breaks down what Cody Poteet and Zach Thompson have done as Miami’s back-end starters (2:20). Who do you trust more to stick in the rotation for the rest of the 2021 season? Then, Double-A Pensacola’s Chris Garagiola joins Ethan Budowsky and Ely to discuss everything he’s seen through the first seven weeks of the Minor League Baseball season (18:15). Prospects covered during the interview include JJ Bleday, Peyton Burdick, Edward Cabrera, Jake Eder and Max Meyer.

www.fishstripes.com
