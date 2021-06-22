Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Greene, Ulster by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-21 20:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-21 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Greene; Ulster The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Ulster County in east central New York Southwestern Greene County in east central New York * Until 930 PM EDT. * At 837 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Willowemoc, or 11 miles north of Liberty, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Kingston, Hunter, Hurley, Woodstock, Windham, High Falls, Tillson, West Hurley, Woodland Valley Campground, West Shokan, Kenneth L Wilson Campground, Phoenicia, Mount Tremper, Lanesville, Olivebridge, Kerhonkson, Port Ewen, Rosendale, Marbletown and Shandaken. Please report hail size...damaging winds and reports of trees down to the National Weather Service by email at Alb.Stormreport@noaa.gov On Facebook at www.facebook.com/nwsalbany or twitter @nwsalbany HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH