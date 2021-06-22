Crusaders sneak past Nashoba

It was a busy Thursday in Kalona for the Raven summer sports programs as they hosted Holy Trinity Catholic in the afternoon for softball and Columbus in the evening for baseball. The Raven baseball team completed the season sweep of the Wildcats with a 17-1 win in three and a half innings. The Ravens left nothing to chance, sending 17 hitters to the plate in the bottom of the first and scoring 12 times on four hits and a pair of Wildcat errors. They would add another run in the second and four more in the third. Columbus would get on the board in the third as Garret Palmer came home when Isaac Lagunas was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. All nine Ravens in the starting lineup scored at least one run, six of the nine had an RBI and five of the night at least one hit. After the game, Hillcrest head coach Danny Hershberger talked about his seniors.