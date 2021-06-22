Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Liberty County, TX

Flood Advisory issued for Liberty by NWS

weather.gov
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-21 10:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Liberty .Thunderstorms over the area have shifted south but flooding will only be slowly improving. . The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northeastern Harris County in southeastern Texas Southwestern Liberty County in southeastern Texas * Until 1030 PM CDT. * At 736 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms this afternoon and early this evening have been moving south and west out of the warning area and an advisory will replace the warning for this area and will remain in effect as flooding slowly subsides. Urban and small stream flooding is occurring in after 1 and 5.5 inches of rain fell over the area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Northwestern Baytown, Barrett, Highlands, Channelview, Cloverleaf, Crosby, Sheldon, northern Houston Ship Channel and Lake Houston. Low lying areas and flood prone areas will likely experience flooding though it should be improving without additional rainfall. Please do not drive into flooded roads.

alerts.weather.gov
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Liberty, TX
City
Highlands, TX
City
Channelview, TX
County
Liberty County, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Urban Areas#Lake Houston#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSNBC News

Biden fires Trump-appointed Social Security Administration chief

President Joe Biden on Friday fired Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul after he refused a request to resign, a White House official told NBC News. Saul, who was appointed to lead the agency by former President Donald Trump, was notified that his employment was terminated immediately, according to the official.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden signs order to tackle corporate abuses across U.S. economy

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden signed a sweeping executive order on Friday to promote more competition in the U.S. economy, urging agencies to crack down on anti-competitive practices in sectors from agriculture to drugs and labor. If fully implemented, the effort will help lower Americans' internet costs,...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Haiti requests U.S., U.N. forces after president's assassination

BOGOTA/PORT-AU-PRINCE, July 9 (Reuters) - Haiti has requested U.S. and U.N. security forces to help it protect key infrastructure like the airport and ports after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise by foreign mercenaries, a government minister said on Friday. The assassination of Moise by a squad of gunmen in...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden warns Putin on Russian ransomware attacks

President Biden spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday and urged him to take action to disrupt criminal groups operating in Russia that are behind recent ransomware attacks in the United States. Biden also warned that the U.S. would “take any necessary action to defend its people...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Taliban targeting Afghan pilots for assassination as US withdraws: report

The Taliban said that it has launched an effort to track down and assassinate Afghan Air Force pilots in what U.S. and Afghan officials believe is an attempt to dismantle the country’s military amid the Biden administration’s ongoing withdrawal of U.S. troops. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told Reuters on Friday...
Posted by
The Hill

Michael Avenatti sentenced to 30 months in Nike extortion case

Michael Avenatti, the former attorney for adult-film star Stormy Daniels, was sentenced to 30 months in prison Thursday for his role in the Nike extortion case. Avenatti was found guilty in February 2020 of attempting to extort up to $25 million from Nike. His lawyers had requested that the embattled...

Comments / 0

Community Policy