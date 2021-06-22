Cancel
Hinds County, MS

Special Weather Statement issued for Hinds, Leake, Madison, Rankin by NWS

weather.gov
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-21 19:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-21 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: High winds can bring down trees and large limbs resulting in serious injury or property damage. Exercise extreme caution when outdoors during such strong winds...and be especially aware of older trees. Target Area: Hinds; Leake; Madison; Rankin A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT WEST CENTRAL LEAKE...NORTH CENTRAL RANKIN...CENTRAL HINDS AND MADISON COUNTIES UNTIL 830 PM CDT At 737 PM CDT, Meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Cameron to near Flora to Bovina. Movement was east at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Strong thunderstorms will be near Pocahontas around 740 PM CDT. Cameron around 745 PM CDT. Annandale around 750 PM CDT. Camden around 755 PM CDT. Madison, Canton and Gluckstadt around 805 PM CDT. Bolton around 820 PM CDT. Jackson, Clinton and Raymond around 830 PM CDT.

alerts.weather.gov
