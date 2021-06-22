Cancel
Crash Rates Spike After Recreational Marijuana Is Legalized, New Studies Show

By Tanya Mohn
Forbes
 18 days ago
When states make the use and retail sales of recreational marijuana legal, crash rates rise. Injury and fatal crash rates jumped 6% and 4%, respectively, in California, Colorado, Nevada, Oregon and Washington following relaxation of marijuana laws compared with other Western states where recreational marijuana use was illegal. Insurance records showed a similar increase in collision claims after marijuana became legal.

