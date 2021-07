At least three people have been shot, two fatally, so far this weekend across the city of Chicago, according to police records. In the first fatal incident of the weekend, a 39-year-old man was shot and killed Friday evening in the Roseland neighborhood. At approximately 6:21 p.m. in the 1100 block of South Vernon, the victim was on a sidewalk when a light-colored vehicle pulled up. An unknown person inside the vehicle then produced a gun and fired shots, authorities said.