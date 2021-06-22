Cancel
Full Dive Cosplay Highlights One of Spring's Big Anime Crushes, Reona

By Nick Valdez
ComicBook
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne Full Dive cosplay has put the spotlight on one of the big anime fan crushes this Spring, Reona Kisaragi. Light Tuchini and Youta's original light novel series, Full Dive: This Ultimate Next-Gen Full Dive RPG Is Even Shittier than Real Life!, was one of the many light novel adaptations that had made its debut this year. Premiering as part of the new wave of anime coming in the Spring 2021 anime season, this series put a new spin on the RPG virtual game subgenre that we have seen popularized in franchises like Sword Art Online.

