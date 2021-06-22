Cancel
Shazam! Fury of the Gods Set Photos Offer First Look at Helen Mirren

By Spencer Perry
ComicBook
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProduction on Shazam! Fury of the Gods is ongoing, with new photos of the cast revealed earlier today by the director, and now new images from the set have arrived online offering a first look at Helen Mirren in costume. The 75-year-old Oscar winner will take on the part of villain role of Hespera for the film, a seemingly original creation as no one by that name can be found in the pages of DC Comics. It was previously reported that her character is "a daughter of Atlas," who is indeed a character in DC Comics lore, bearing the weight of the heavens on his back. She'll also appear in the film alongside Lucy Liu who will play the villain Kalypso, sister of Hespera.

