The Untold Truth Of Pizza The Hutt
Everybody loves "Spaceballs," comedy legend Mel Brooks' irreverent 1987 send-up of "Star Wars." While rarely recognized as Brooks' best film, it's definitely one of the most popular and most widely quoted, with multiple generations of nerds having grown up telling their friends, "May the Schwartz be with you." Its pop culture impact is demonstrated by the fact that Tesla Motors gave one of its car models a high speed setting called "Ludicrous Mode" in 2015 and followed that up in 2017 with "Plaid." People love this movie.www.looper.com