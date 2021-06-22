Cancel
Seahawks 90-Man Roster Primer: Geno Smith

By Ty Dane Gonzalez
SeahawkMaven
SeahawkMaven
 18 days ago

With the calendar flipping to June and offseason programs recently wrapping up, NFL training camps will begin around the league in less than two months. To celebrate the new incoming season, we will be breaking down the Seahawks' 90-man roster over the next several weeks, exploring best and worst case scenarios and what to expect from each player entering the 2021 campaign.

Geno Smith, Quarterback

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 221 pounds

2020 Stats: Four completions for 33 yards, 94.2 passer rating versus Jets in Week 14

Smith has been Russell Wilson's backup and right hand man over the past two seasons, initially beating out Paxton Lynch for the role in 2019. With a superstar like Wilson ahead of him, opportunities to play are all but limited to the preseason and the fourth quarters of blowout victories. But the Seahawks are confident enough in the ability of the former Jets starter to serve in this role and command their offense if necessary, inking him to a new deal in each of the past three offseasons. Re-signing Smith and foregoing to add further competition for him this spring, Seattle appears set to have him as its second quarterback heading into Week 1.

Best Case Scenario: Smith gets to enjoy the return of the preseason and appears on the back end of a few blowouts for the Seahawks.

Worst Case Scenario: There shouldn't be much that gets in the way of Smith's roster spot unless Alex McGough or Danny Etling unexpectedly "wow" the Seahawks this summer or he gets hurt.

What to Expect in 2021: As has been the case since his arrival to Seattle, Smith has essentially been joined at the hip with Wilson this offseason. Barring injury, it's hard to imagine that relationship coming to an end anytime soon. McGough and Etling are mildly interesting and should get a decent run in the preseason, but unless one of them shows significant growth, Smith is going to be the backup and gives the Seahawks a quality insurance policy if Wilson somehow were to go down.

Previous Seahawks 90-Man Roster Primers

Alex McGough | Darvin Kidsy | Greg Eiland | Joshua Moon | Cam Sutton | Walter Palmore | Jared Hocker | Brad Lundblade | Aashari Crosswell | Myles Adams | Jon Rhattigan | Aaron Fuller | Bryan Mills I Jake Curhan | Jarrod Hewitt | Connor Wedington | Nate Evans | Danny Etling | John Ursua | Gavin Heslop | Pier-Oliver Lestage | Tamorrion Terry | Tommy Champion | Cody Thompson | Josh Johnson | Saivion Smith | Jordan Miller | Aaron Donkor | Robert Nkemdiche | Alex Collins | Tyler Mabry | Damarious Randall | Cade Johnson | Cedrick Lattimore | Phil Haynes

SeahawkMaven

Seattle, WA
SeahawkMaven is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Seattle Seahawks

