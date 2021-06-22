Artist’s work grew from year of quiet moments

“Soft Monuments,” paintings and ceramic sculpture by artist Kevin Sloan, will open at K Contemporary, 1412 Wazee St., Denver, with a celebration from 5 to 9 p.m. on July 10. The exhibit runs until Aug. 14. The new works focus on a curiosity about and reverence for the natural world and is an extension of Sloan’s recent exhibit, “Radiant Season,” at Denver Botanic Gardens, which focuses on environments in the natural world, specifically plants. It grew out of Sloan’s experiences in the past year, when there was an opportunity for more quiet moments of slowing down ... See kcontemporaryart.com, 303-590-9800.