Rapid antigen testing is now available at Sonoma County COVID-19 testing sites in Santa Rosa, making it possible for residents to know early results in 15 minutes. At county sites, residents will take a BinaxNOW rapid test alongside the standard polymerase chain reaction (PCR) COVID-19 test, which usually takes 48 hours or less to produce the results. The goal is for residents to know their COVID-19 status earlier so they can act accordingly as they wait for their PCR results for confirmation.