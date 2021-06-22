Get Your First Look At Helen Mirren In Shazam! Fury Of The Gods
Riding high on the success of December 2018's "Aquaman," Warner Bros., DC, and director David F. Sandberg released "Shazam!" to theaters. The comedic, light-hearted family flick stood out like a sore thumb in the sea of dark, gritty offerings the DCEU had become known for, yet it went on to find great success. It became a fan favorite in short order, grossed roughly $366 million at the box office, and proved itself as a viable franchise for the studio going forward. Naturally, talks of a sequel began to arise, and progress is certainly being made on said project.www.looper.com