Seahawks 90-Man Roster Primer: Kyle Fuller

By Henry Curi
SeahawkMaven
SeahawkMaven
 18 days ago

With the calendar flipping to June and offseason programs recently wrapping up, NFL training camps will begin around the league in less than two months. To celebrate the new incoming season, we will be breaking down the Seahawks' 90-man roster over the next several weeks, exploring best and worst case scenarios and what to expect from each player entering the 2021 campaign.

Kyle Fuller, Center/Guard

Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 320 pounds

2020 Stats: Nine games played with one start

Entering his third year in the NFL, Fuller is still trying to find his stride in the league. He spent his first two seasons bouncing around with brief stints in Washington and Houston, appearing in 11 games with two starts. Since signing with the Seahawks practice squad back in 2019, he’s seen limited action as a reserve center. The former Baylor University standout did not play at all that year but played in nine games in 2020, including one start for Seattle. An ankle injury cost him a second start in place of Ethan Pocic, but the team remains high on him as an insurance policy and retained him as an exclusive rights free agent. Returning for a third season in the Pacific Northwest, he will now compete as the heavy favorite to keep his backup gig against undrafted rookie Pier-Olivier Lestage and returning veteran Brad Lundblade.

Best Case Scenario: Pocic misses several games due to injury, and the 27-year old Fuller takes full advantage this time around, playing well enough to help Seattle rattle off several wins with him in the lineup. This success positions him to potentially be a starter for the Seahawks down the road.

Worst Case Scenario: Pocic takes a big step forward, further cementing his status as Seattle's starting center moving forward, while Fuller gets pushed to the brink in training camp by Lestage and ultimately isn't re-signed as a restricted free agent next spring.

What to Expect in 2021: The Seahawks clearly hold Fuller in high regard and he has the size and strength to be able to play meaningful snaps in a pinch at center. But in terms of playing time, he hasn't seen the field much and struggled battling through an ankle sprain in his lone start replacing Pocic last year. Assuming Pocic stays healthy, the only action Fuller will see will be on special teams, but since the former has had his share of issues staying on the field in his first four NFL seasons, the latter will need to be prepared and ready to snap to Russell Wilson at all times. Coach Pete Carroll and the staff clearly see something in him and after making minimal changes adding players at the center position, he should have no worries keeping his job in a reserve role and the team will be confident in his ability to contribute if needed.

Previous Seahawks 90-Man Roster Primers

Alex McGough | Darvin Kidsy | Greg Eiland | Joshua Moon | Cam Sutton | Walter Palmore | Jared Hocker | Brad Lundblade | Aashari Crosswell | Myles Adams | Jon Rhattigan | Aaron Fuller | Bryan Mills I Jake Curhan | Jarrod Hewitt | Connor Wedington | Nate Evans | Danny Etling | John Ursua | Gavin Heslop | Pier-Oliver Lestage | Tamorrion Terry | Tommy Champion | Cody Thompson | Josh Johnson | Saivion Smith | Jordan Miller | Aaron Donkor | Robert Nkemdiche | Alex Collins | Tyler Mabry | Damarious Randall | Cade Johnson | Cedrick Lattimore | Phil Haynes

