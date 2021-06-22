How To Watch Disney And Pixar's Luca For Free

Luca does not feel like your typical Pixar film, but that unique quality runs deep. Co-writer/director Enrico Casarosa’s personal story of friendship in a small sea-side Italian town is full of warmth and humanity, but is also tremendously intimate. The film has the real estate to dig deep into its lead characters because, relatively speaking, it’s being told on a much smaller scale than other Pixar films. The characters aren’t traversing a fantastical landscape or trying to find a lost friend. They’re simply trying to win a race so they can own a Vespa, because Vespas are cool. And sure, they're secretly sea monsters tying to hide their identities, but the crux of the story is the relationship between two young boys. Not a full-on battle against the townspeople.