Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

How To Watch Disney And Pixar's Luca For Free

By Melissa Lemieux
Posted by 
Looper
Looper
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Pixar and Disney's latest animated feature, "Luca," has animation fans excited. The charming film is critically acclaimed, sitting at an 89% critical rating and a "Fresh" score on Rotten Tomatoes, and with an 87% approval rating from users of the site, it appears that Disney fans love it, too. With its typical mix of charm, attractive animation, and kid's eye view of the world, it's sure to keep drawing new fans in as it reaches more and more viewers.

www.looper.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Looper

Looper

15K+
Followers
20K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.

 https://www.looper.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Pixar#Disney World#Rotten Tomatoes#Collider Disney#Hulu#Espn#Xbox Game Pass#El Capitan Theater#Disney Pixar Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Animation
News Break
Verizon
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Pixar
Related
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Tribune

What to watch: ‘Luca’ on Disney Plus, a new season of ‘The Good Fight’ and ‘Sweet Tooth’ on Netflix

Wondering what to watch this week? Check out our weekly film and TV recommendations. We want to know what you’re streaming, too. Click here to share your picks with us. “Luca” Now streaming on Disney+ and not playing at a theater near you, Pixar’s new, engaging animated feature “Luca” is set among both humans and sea creatures who pass for human once they’re on land. At heart, director Enrico ...
MoviesInside the Magic

Where to Find the Iconic Pizza Planet Truck in Pixar’s ‘Luca’

Pixar and Disney always seem to know how to pull at our heartstrings when it comes to creating new films. While we are sobbing away and soaking in all that Disney magic, we may miss some incredible Easter eggs from previous and sometimes even future movies. As we have seen...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

How Luca’s Phrase ‘Silenzio, Bruno!’ Became Part Of The Disney+ Movie

Over the years, Pixar has been responsible for coining a number of great phrasesm whether that be Up’s “Adventure is out there,” Toy Story’s “To infinity and beyond” or Finding Nemo’s “Just keep swimming.” Well, we’ve found the latest quotable Pixar quote in Luca, and it’s “Silenzio, Bruno!” It’s a really fun line to repeat after seeing the movie and holds a deep meaning to the director and star Jack Dylan Grazer, who said the line in the movie.
Shoppingdisneyfoodblog.com

How to Get a FREE Disney Gift Online Right Now!

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. We’re constantly on the lookout for great deals on Disney merchandise. I mean who doesn’t want to SAVE on their next set of Mickey ears, one more Disney t-shirt, or the next Disney mug for our collection!
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Luca: What The Fans Are Saying About The Newest Pixar Film

The following contains minor SPOILERS for Pixar's Luca. The newest Pixar movie is here. Luca is, by all accounts, something that looks and feels a bit different from the normal Pixar project. It's a small, simple story with comparatively low stakes. Even the animation design doesn't really make one think of Pixar, but instead, another popular animation studio. Perhaps for that reason, Luca, like Soul before it, was treated a bit differently and wasn't given the massive big screen rollout out that had previously been promised. Instead the movie debuted on Disney+.
MoviesRomesentinel.com

Pixar’s ‘Luca’ a charming, fun film

Pixar films have been hit or miss for me over the past few years, but they get it just right with the charming and colorful “Luca”. The days of Pixar greatness are long behind us at this point. Fortunately, they are still a powerhouse of an animation studio, and they really captured the joy and playfulness of youth with “Luca”. I don’t think this new film will rank among the Pixar greats, but it’s short, sweet and nicely straight forward. It’s just a fun and touching little film.
TV & VideosWTKR

Act 3 Podcast: Spielberg and Netflix Make a Historic Deal and Pixar's "Luca"

Steven and Chandler have often joked about having a lost episode of the podcast. But this week, that joke turns into a reality. With an 11th hour realization that the podcast file for this week's show is corrupt the Act 3 boys have to pull together and figure out a plan to deliver all the film and television news and antics that help everyone get through those Monday blues.
TV Series/Film

‘Monsters at Work’ Review: Pixar’s Disney+ Series Aims for Laughs, But Has a Tough Time Matching Wits with ‘Monsters Inc.’

Monsters Inc. stands as one of Pixar’s best examples of taking the societal norms of the real world and turning them into a clever, mesmerizing, and imaginative setting that has a story full of humor and heart. Unfortunately, Monsters at Work and the fictional company at the center of the new series on Disney+ are both under new management. If the city of Monstropolis is relying on the power of laughter to run their city, Monsters at Work may result in rolling blackouts with only polite laughter permeating this diet, zero sugar, caffeine free version of Monsters Inc. But it’s not all bad.
TV Seriescentralrecorder.com

Loki Watch Online for Free | Tom Hiddleston & Sophia Di Martino | Disney+

The God of Mischief, Loki is officially here!! Loki Season 1 dropped on June 9, 2021on Disney+Hotstar and grabbed some insane ratings. The first season gathered an IMDb rating of 8.9 and Rotten Tomatoes rating of 92%. The show is officially available for the Disney+ subscription holders. However, the non-subscribers can also enjoy the show online for free.
MoviesCollider

‘Luca’ Composer Dan Romer on His First Pixar Score and How a Weezer Song Inspired the Ending

Luca does not feel like your typical Pixar film, but that unique quality runs deep. Co-writer/director Enrico Casarosa’s personal story of friendship in a small sea-side Italian town is full of warmth and humanity, but is also tremendously intimate. The film has the real estate to dig deep into its lead characters because, relatively speaking, it’s being told on a much smaller scale than other Pixar films. The characters aren’t traversing a fantastical landscape or trying to find a lost friend. They’re simply trying to win a race so they can own a Vespa, because Vespas are cool. And sure, they're secretly sea monsters tying to hide their identities, but the crux of the story is the relationship between two young boys. Not a full-on battle against the townspeople.
Moviesawardswatch.com

From ‘Toy Story’ to ‘Luca,’ all 24 Pixar movies ranked

Ever since the release of Toy Story in 1995, Pixar has been seen as the “premier” studio of the animation medium. With their admirable ability to appeal to adults and children alike, the studio quickly received raves from both critics and crowds, as evidenced by their 14 Academy Awards and the $14 billion their 24 films have generated at the worldwide box office. As a result of this terrific track record, each new Pixar release has come with even higher expectations, and, miraculously, the studio has been able to match their audience’s anticipation for every new film, time and time again.
TV Seriesimdb.com

‘Monsters at Work’: Showrunner Bobs Gannaway and Star Ben Feldman on Reviving Pixar’s Hit Franchise for Disney Plus

Two decades after the wonderfully zippy, goofy “Monsters, Inc.” was released in theaters, Pixar is bringing back Mike Wazowski and James P. “Sulley” Sullivan for another adventure. The upcoming television series “Monsters at Work,” which premieres July 7 on Disney Plus, picks up where “Monsters, Inc.” left off, with CEO Henry J. Waternoose headed for the slammer, children deemed non-toxic, and laugh energy replacing the suddenly outmoded scream energy.
Moviesthemeparktourist.com

Disney's PhillharMagic Getting New Scene Featuring Pixar's Coco

For the first time since it opened in 2003, Disney's PhillharMagic is getting a brand new scene inspired by a recent movie. Disney has announced that Pixar favorite Coco will be added to this attraction, with guests able to see Donald and the cast of the film during a scene featuring an all new score from film composer Germaine Franco as well as characters singing along to “Un Poco Loco” from the movie.
MoviesPosted by
Forbes

Folks Are Finally Watching Disney’s ‘Raya And The Last Dragon’ (Now That It’s Free)

Hollywood has trained an entire moviegoing demographic to consider the ideal cost for a movie and decide the answer is “nothing.”. In Nielsen ratings for the week of May 31 through June 6, Walt Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon became available “for free” on Disney+ and skyrocketed to the top of the charts. The animated action fantasy, which opened theatrically with a concurrent “premier access for $30” Disney+ release last March, amassed 1.078 billion minutes viewed. I’m presuming most of those minutes were accrued from June 4 to June 6 (its “opening weekend” as a Disney+ freebie), and that translates into around 11 million viewings presuming everyone watched the whole film and stopped after the credits faded to black (at the 98 minute-mark). That’s Coming 2 America-level numbers, as that Eddie Murphy sequel nabbed around 12 million viewings in its “opening weekend” on Amazon in February.
Moviescinelinx.com

Pixar’s Luca Gets a Physical 4K Release This August

If you’re looking to pick up Pixar’s latest animated adventure in a physical format (which you should), you’ll get the chance next month. While you can enjoy Luca on Disney Plus right now (and it’s pretty damn good), I always love having my movies in a physical format…You know, just in case. Today, Disney has revealed fans will be able to pick up the 4K Ultra HD/Blu-Ray set on August 3, 2021. Even better, there’s a whole bunch of bonus features coming with it as well:
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

How Disney World And Disneyland Are Finally Giving Fans The Pixar And Disney Crossover They've Been Waiting For

The greatest thing about theme parks is the way they can make you feel like you're inside your favorite stories. But while Disneyland and Walt Disney World can make you feel like you're visiting a Star Wars planet or inside a corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, part of what makes that immersion so successful is that all the various franchises are kept separate from each other. The downside of that is that we lose the potential fun of seeing some of these characters interact. However, an update to a popular attraction found at three Disney Parks is about to change that, as Donald Duck is about to visit the world of Pixar's Coco.

Comments / 0

Community Policy