Rittenhouse’s legal team says nearly $500K has been raised for his defense

By Keydra Manns
 18 days ago
Despite being charged with two murders during a protest in Wisconsin, Kyle Rittenhouse has received tremendous financial support, some of it from law enforcement. The Illinois teenager charged with killing two people and injuring one during a protest for Jacob Blake, the Black man shot by a white police officer last August, claims it has raised almost half of a million dollars for his defense. The claim was made in a Twitter post on Monday from an account in defense of Rittenhouse.

