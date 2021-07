Seven candidates are running for the Seminole Nation assistant chief position being vacated by Lewis Johnson, who is running for chief of the nation. Election Day is Saturday, July 10. In-person voting will be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at five different polling locations, and voting is open to all Seminole Nation of Oklahoma citizens over the age of 18. Absentee voting is underway. Voters will need to bring an official tribal, state or federal photo ID to cast a ballot in person, according to the tribe’s website.