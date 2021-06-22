Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Schenectady, Montgomery, Northern Saratoga by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-21 18:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-21 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Schenectady; Montgomery; Northern Saratoga; Southern Fulton; Southern Saratoga A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTH CENTRAL SCHENECTADY...SOUTHEASTERN FULTON...CENTRAL SARATOGA AND EAST CENTRAL MONTGOMERY COUNTIES At 833 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Corinth to near Hagaman. Movement was east at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Saratoga Springs, Amsterdam, Glenville, Ballston Spa, Corinth, Hagaman, Galway, Rock City Falls, North Ballston Spa, Kings, Mount Pleasant, Gates, Wilton, Greenfield, Northumberland, South Glens Falls, Victory, Parkis Mills, Deans Corners and Grangerville. This includes the following highways Interstate 90 near exit 27. Interstate 87 between exits 13S and 17N. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.