Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Dona Ana County by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-21 18:34:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-21 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Dona Ana County; Southern Dona Ana County, Mesilla Valley; Southwest Desert, Mimbres Basin SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL LUNA AND WEST CENTRAL DONA ANA COUNTIES UNTIL 715 PM MDT At 629 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong thunderstorms over Interstate 10 near Akela. These storms were nearly stationary, but they were creating strong surface winds. Expect brief moderate to heavy rain, possible pea-sized hail. Erratic and gusty winds in excess of 50 mph with blowing dust will be possible with this storm. There may be sudden severe reductions in visibility that will be dangerous at highway speeds. Slow down if you see dust, and pull well off the road if it becomes hard to see cars around you. Locations impacted include Interstate 10 between Deming and Las Cruces.