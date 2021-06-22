Flood Advisory issued for Mobile by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-21 20:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-21 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mobile The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for West Central Mobile County in southwestern Alabama * Until 1030 PM CDT. * At 733 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. Training of approaching storms with 1 to 2 inch per hour rainfall rates will likely cause nuisance flooding within the Mobile Metro area. Areas may need to be closely monitored for a potential Flash Flood Warning. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Midtown Mobile, Downtown Mobile, Prichard, Tillmans Corner, Theodore, Chickasaw, Semmes, Tanner Williams, Mobile Regional Airport, I10 And I65, I65 And I165, I65 And AL 158, Wheelerville, West Hill, Orchard, Dawes, Meadow Lake, Seven Hills, Forest Hill and Mann. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.