Special Weather Statement issued for Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-21 09:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-21 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: High winds can bring down trees and large limbs resulting in serious injury or property damage. Exercise extreme caution when outdoors during such strong winds...and be especially aware of older trees. Target Area: Madison A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN MADISON PARISH SOUTHWESTERN WARREN...NORTHEASTERN CLAIBORNE AND WEST CENTRAL HINDS COUNTIES UNTIL 830 PM CDT At 732 PM CDT, Meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm over Vicksburg, moving southeast at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. This strong thunderstorm will be near Bovina around 750 PM CDT. Newman around 805 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Delta.