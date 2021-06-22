Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma City, OK

OKC Zoo caretakers explain how they’re helping in giraffe conservation effort

By Sabrina Bates
Posted by 
CNN
CNN
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AGxaB_0abNzpSp00

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Zoo participates in World Giraffe Day each year as part of a world conservation effort to protect the species.

Experts estimate the giraffe population has decreased 30% since the 1980s.

"A lot of our animals, they are so important to our ecosystem," senior animal caretaker Lisbeth Pisias said.

The day is planned on the longest day of the year to represent the animal's long and tall necks.

"World Giraffe Day is to bring attention to the fact that these guys are going through what we're calling a silent extinction," Pisias said.

Depending on the species, giraffes in the wild are either endangered or critically endangered. That's why the Oklahoma City Zoo participates in a program called the Species Survival Plan.

"This is us breeding animals based off genetics, so we are here to conserve and preserve the species," Pisias said.

Just a few weeks ago, the zoo's 20-year-old giraffe, Ellie, had her eighth calf. And now, they're waiting on Julu to have her first.

The zoo worked with a conservation organization in Africa a few years ago to learn more about the animal's behavior.

"The zoo actually sent me to that area to work with the Giraffe Conservation Foundation," Pisias said. "Seeing kind of how they eat, how they rest, what they're doing. We come back and then try to recreate that even more for them."

That's why the giraffe caretakers feed them trees, to give them the natural diet they would get in the wild.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
CNN

CNN

551K+
Followers
83K+
Post
468M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Pets & Animals
Oklahoma City, OK
Lifestyle
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Pets & Animals
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giraffes#The Zoo#Caretakers#Okc Zoo#The Oklahoma City Zoo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Travel
News Break
Pets
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
CNN

The West is caught in a vicious climate change feedback loop

(CNN) — After a deadly, climate change-fueled heat wave smothered the Pacific Northwest at the end of June, historic heat threatens records once again, particularly in the drought-stricken Southwest region. More than 30 million people are under heat warnings and advisories. The National Weather Service says the risk level for...
AnimalsPosted by
CNN

Massive snake hunter describes how she catches predators ... by hand

Burmese pythons are not naturally found in Florida. But the non-native pests reproduce – and kill other species – so frequently the state takes extraordinary measures to combat them. CNN’s Victor Blackwell and Alisyn Camerota speak with state-licensed python hunter Donna Kalil about her efforts in Florida’s contest to catch the snakes.
California StatePosted by
CNN

California earthquake caught on camera

A strong earthquake hit near Lake Tahoe and could be felt in Northern California and Northern Nevada. Brett Durrant, who was traveling on highway 395 near Coleville, California, captured the effects of the earthquake on camera.
California StatePosted by
CNN

California earthquake sends boulders tumbling onto major highway

(CNN) — Brett Durrant was traveling along Highway 395 near Coleville, California, when clouds of dust erupted across the mountainsides next to him. Parts of the rock were collapsing. "It's an earthquake!" Durrant's friend, who was driving, shouts in a video posted on Twitter. "The tires went a little funny,...
Food & DrinksPosted by
CNN

We tried the Instagrammable pan that claims to replace 8 kitchen tools

Dubbed “the kitchen magician” by Oprah Winfrey, the alleged cult-favorite, all-in-one nonstick Always Pan, from brand Our Place, has haunted all of my social feeds for most of the year. With its millennial monochrome appeal and promise to replace eight traditional pieces of cookware, the Always Pan certainly caught my attention. But after reviewing a dozen pans earlier this year and coming to realize that once you reach a certain quality threshold, no two pans are all that different, I needed to know: Is the Always Pan really worth the hype?
Surfside, FLPosted by
CNN

What this concrete sample could reveal about condo collapse

Allyn Kilsheimer, the structural engineer hired by the city of Surfside, Florida, to investigate the collapse of Champlain Towers South, took CNN’s Rosa Flores on a tour of sister building Champlain Tours North. Crews pulled samples of concrete for testing to determine whether it was a factor in the south tower’s fall.
SocietyPosted by
CNN

Justin Trudeau: We can smash one of the defining inequalities of our time

Justin Trudeau is the 23rd and current Prime Minister of Canada. Darren Walker is the president of the Ford Foundation, a global social justice philanthropy organization. Theo Sowa is the board co-chair of the Equality Fund and was formerly the CEO of the African Women's Development Fund (AWDF), a nonprofit resourcing African women's organizations on the frontlines of change. The views expressed here are the authors' own. View more opinion on CNN.

Comments / 0

Community Policy