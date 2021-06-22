Cancel
South Fulton, TN

Community frightened after learning two unrelated burned bodies found within a week

By Tom Jones, WSB-TV
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Neighbors in the city of South Fulton are concerned after learning police are investigating two unrelated cases involving burned bodies in less than a week.

Both victims were reported missing in Atlanta, but police say the two cases are not connected.

One body was found beneath a bridge and the other just four miles away.

Neighbors tell Channel 2′s Tom Jones that the situation is scary, but not to the point that they feel unsafe.

Police say it was early Friday morning when they found the burned body of 31-year-old Brittany Wicklein under a bridge on Jones Road.

Wicklein was reported missing the day before she was found. Investigators believe she was kidnapped after last being seen on Joseph E. Boone Blvd. in Atlanta.

Police are also investigating another burned body found inside a burning car on June 12 on Old Fairburn Rd. and Greentree Trail. Officers believe this victim was another missing person out of Atlanta. They say the victim was burned so badly, they cannot positively identify them.

Councilwoman Helen Zenobia Willis represents the area the bodies were found in. She knows people are frightened.

“They’re concerned. They’re concerned that dead bodies are being found in their community,” she told Jones.

Willis wants people to know crime is down in the city and the cases didn’t begin here. She had a message for those bringing the bodies into the city.

“Don’t commit crime anywhere, but definitely don’t interrupt people’s quality of life in the city of South Fulton.

Officers are meeting with Atlanta police and checking surveillance footage to find the people responsible for these crimes.

©2021 Cox Media Group

