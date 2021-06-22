New Whitepaper: Coping with Grief and Loss at School

Lewis writes with such brilliant clarity about loss. In fact, he originally published under a pseudonym because he's so searingly honest about grief in these pages; he didn't wish to be identified as the author until after his death. From the publisher: "A classic work on grief, A Grief Observed is C.S. Lewis’s honest reflection on the fundamental issues of life, death, and faith in the midst of loss. Written after his wife's tragic death as a way of surviving the 'mad midnight moments,' A Grief Observed an unflinchingly truthful account of how loss can lead even a stalwart believer to lose all sense of meaning in the universe, and the inspirational tale of how he can possibly regain his bearings." Read this paired with another classic of Lewis's canon: The Problem of Pain, written twenty years before his personal experience recounted in A Grief Observed. You could say that The Problem of Pain is the theory of pain. A Grief Observed is the reality.