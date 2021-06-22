Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Reaction positive to Raiders DE Carl Nassib’s announcement

By Mark Anderson
reviewjournal.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRaiders defensive end Carl Nassib drew overwhelmingly support on social media after announcing Monday on Instagram that he’s gay. The verified Twitter accounts for the Raiders and NFL said they were proud of Nassib, with the NFL also noting he was donating $100,000 to the Trevor Project, which assists LGBTQ youth who are considering suicide.

www.reviewjournal.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Collins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba#American Football#Instagram#The Trevor Project#Lgbtq#Raiders De#Trevorproject#Espn#Nba#Molllymack
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
NFL
News Break
Twitter
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLVox

I’m a gay ex-NFL player. I can’t wait until players like Carl Nassib don’t need to “come out.”

This week, Carl Nassib, a defensive end for the Las Vegas Raiders, came out as gay on Instagram. He’s the first active player in the NFL to be out publicly — a major milestone for men’s sports. Nassib’s announcement was quickly supported by the NFL community and his team, making it seem like his roster spot will be safe for the upcoming season. In a masculine, cutthroat league where players can be released at a moment’s notice for any reason, broad acceptance of Nassib marks a shift.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Derek Carr Sends Blunt Message About Carl Nassib

Soon after Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib came out as gay, becoming the first active NFL player to do so, his teammate Derek Carr issued a strong message of support. “I often said I love my teammates. I mean it,” Carr said in June, according to Ian Rapoport....
College Sportschatsports.com

Carl Nassib Is Seeking His Path as an Out Athlete

Carl Nassib was not the most eager interview subject on Penn State’s football team. He once begged off a media scrum by claiming he had a chemistry exam, which was not strictly true, though he was known to rhapsodize more about “recrystallization as a purification mechanism” than the minutiae of Purdue’s off-tackle trap.
NFLchatsports.com

Silver Minings: Darren Waller is proud of teammate Carl Nassib

Ever since Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib became the first active NFL player to come out as gay, the support around the league for him has been extraordinary, especially from his teammates. If you look at the comments under his Instagram post, it’s filled with numerous teammates showing their support...
NFLFanSided

Steelers, Mike Tomlin face tough challenge; Carl Nassib and more

After 14 seasons without a losing campaign, this could be the most challenging year yet for Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin. Mike Tomlin has never endured more losses than wins in a season. Unless he does his best coaching job this year, he might learn the feeling of finishing below .500.
NFLSlate

The Carl Nassib Comes Out Edition

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it today for just $1. Please enable javascript to get your Slate Plus feeds. Episode Notes. Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin discuss NFL player Carl Nassib’s historic coming out announcement....
NFLfoxwilmington.com

Carl Nassib’s announcement leads to NFL commercial: ‘Football is gay’

The NFL released a commercial on Monday showing support for the LGBTQ+ community on the heels of Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib revealing he is gay. The commercial starts out saying: “Football is gay.” The clip then dives into other adjectives about the sport. “If you love this...
NFLthepioneeronline.com

Las Vegas Raider’s Carl Nassib coming out as gay and LGBTQ+ representation in the NFL

Las Vegas Raider’s defensive end Carl Nassib came out as gay in a video shared to his Instagram profile on June 21 which shifted the culture of the NFL. Nassib is the NFL’s first active player to come out publicly but is one of a few who have come out as part of the LGBTQ+ community within the college and professional football world.
NFLchatsports.com

Colts: Jim Irsay’s Carl Nassib tweet should help owners lead by example

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 08: Carl Nassib #94 of the Las Vegas Raiders celebrates a 31-26 win over the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) The NFL made headlines this week when Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Carl...
NFLHarper's Bazaar

Carl Nassib, Sha’Carri Richardson, and the Importance of LGBTQ+ Visibility in Sports

Take one look at Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Carl Nassib’s recent coming out (making him the first active out LGBTQ+ player in the NFL) and it’s easy to scoff at the surplus of headlines framing this as historic. Another wealthy, conventionally attractive, cisgender white gay guy coming out of the closet? *Very Miranda Priestly voice* Groundbreaking. And yet this one might be worth further examination if viewed through the prism of impact. According to a 2019 research brief conducted by The Trevor Project, LGBTQ+ youth who report having at least one accepting adult were 40 percent less likely to report a suicide attempt. As Conner Mertens told me the morning after Nassib’s coming out, “Maybe some kid is sitting around watching SportsCenter with their dad tonight and finally have a window to talk about their sexuality.” Adds the former player who became the first active LGBTQ+ college football player when he came out in 2014, “Not to mention other NFL players who won’t have to be the ‘first’ anymore.”
NFLPosted by
Benzinga

New NFL Video Proclaims 'Football Is Gay' In Support Of Carl Nassib

As Pride Month draws to a close, the National Football League has released an online video that proclaims “Football is gay.”. What Happened: Earlier this month, Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib announced he was gay, becoming the first active player within the NFL to self-identify as being part of the LGBTQ demographic. As part of his announcement, Nassib also stated he was donating $100,000 to the Trevor Project, a suicide prevention organization for LGBTQ youth.

Comments / 0

Community Policy