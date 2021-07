After a year away from football, there's a lot of things Dont'a Hightower is excited about as he resumes his career. The Patriots' former Pro Bowl linebacker, who opted out of the 2020 season, said he's excited about New England's upcoming training camp, which is something you almost never hear from a veteran player. Hightower's main goals are to "win every game and don't get hurt," he recently said in an interview with Stan Grossfeld of The Boston Globe.