5 Traffic Stops Result In Possession and Related Arrests

Local officials made at least five traffic stops that resulted in possession or possession-related arrests and three were transferred from other jails. HCSO Deputy Aaron Chaney responded at 1:46 a.m. Sunday, June 20, 2021, on State Highway11 west near County Road 4717, where a vehicle was reportedly parked near the entrance to a pasture with its lights off. upon arrival, Chaney spotted a Ford F150 pickup facing south inside the entrance to a pasture on the south side of the road. He turned on the overhead lights on his patrol vehicle for visibility and approached the truck. As he did, Chaney reported seeing the front window rolling down and a large quantity of smoke flowing out.