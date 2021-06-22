Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hopkins County, TX

5 Traffic Stops Result In Possession and Related Arrests

Posted by 
KSST Radio
KSST Radio
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Local officials made at least five traffic stops that resulted in possession or possession-related arrests and three were transferred from other jails. HCSO Deputy Aaron Chaney responded at 1:46 a.m. Sunday, June 20, 2021, on State Highway11 west near County Road 4717, where a vehicle was reportedly parked near the entrance to a pasture with its lights off. upon arrival, Chaney spotted a Ford F150 pickup facing south inside the entrance to a pasture on the south side of the road. He turned on the overhead lights on his patrol vehicle for visibility and approached the truck. As he did, Chaney reported seeing the front window rolling down and a large quantity of smoke flowing out.

www.ksstradio.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
KSST Radio

KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs, TX
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.

 https://www.ksstradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hopkins County, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Dallas, TX
County
Hopkins County, TX
City
Sulphur Springs, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Adkins, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Odor#Marijuana#Money Laundering#Stop Signs#Ford F150#State Highway 11#Chevrolet#Commerce#Penalty Group 1
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Hopkins County, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

Melissa (McVay)Darling Still Missing And, After 10 Years, Legally Declared Deceased

In a hearing unlike those typically held in a Hopkins County Courtroom, Judge Robert Newsom granted a petition officially declaring Melissa Ann Darling, the missing 33-year-old woman known as Melissa Ann McVay as deceased. These types of cases are so rarely handled here that the judge and attorney in the case reportedly researched the matter to ensure the proper procedure was followed and that all requirements were met.
Colorado StatePosted by
KSST Radio

Man Transferred From Colorado On Hopkins County Warrant

A 44-year-old man was transferred from a Colorado correctional facility on a Hopkins County warrant Wednesday, just prior to his release, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office received notification that Javier Perez Garcia was scheduled to be release on July 8, 2021, from the Colorado Territorial Correctional Facility per the parole board after serving time on two sentences, one which carried a four-year sentence and one with a one-year sentence. Garcia, who was listed as Javier Perezgarcia in the CDC, was sentenced on the Colorado charges on Feb. 4, 2019, according to the Colorado Department of Corrections website.
Hopkins County, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

Atlanta, Texas Woman Arrested In Rockwall County On Hopkins County Warrant

Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office was notified a 41-year-old Atlanta, Texas woman had been arrested in Rockwall County on a Hopkins County warrant. Veronica Bryant was transported from Rockwall to Hopkins County jail, where Deputy Joe Hooten escorted her into the county jail. She was booked at 1:50 a.m. July 6, 2021, on a bond forfeiture order for a possession of 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams of a Penalty Group 1 controlled substance charge.
Hopkins County, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

3 Controlled Substance Arrests Reported Over the Weekend

Three men were arrested over the weekend on felony controlled substance charges, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Justin Wilkerson reported stopping a Honda Accord at 11:09 p.m. July 3, 2021, for an obscured temporary license tag. The driver said the passenger, 53-year-old John Coleman of Celeste, is the owner of the car and intoxicated, so the other man was driving home.
Hopkins County, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

I-30 Vehicle Pursuit Ends In Chili’s Parking Lot

An Interstate 30 vehicle pursuit from Hunt into Hopkins County ended in Chili’s parking lot Sunday. According to law enforcement reports, local authorities were alerted just before 12:30 p.m. July 4, 2021, that Texas Department of Public Safety deputies out of Hunt County were pursuing an eastbound vehicle on I-30. The pursuit reportedly continued east along I-30 east alternately on the highway and service road as it continued at a high rate of speed through Cumby toward Sulphur Springs, with officers from multiple agencies joining the chase.
Quitman, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

Quitman Resident Arrested For DWI Following Three-Vehicle Crash

A 32-year-old Quitman resident was arrested for DWI following a three-vehicle crash on State Highway 154 south early Saturday morning, July 3, 2021. Hopkins County sheriff’s deputies were told one man involved possibly intoxicated, acting belligerent. Upon arrival around 12:15 a.m. July 3, the sheriff’s officer noted a Toyota Tacoma and two other vehicles damaged. The people in the two other vehicles said the man had passed out in the seat of the pickup and tried to render aid to him. He allegedly awakened and accelerated his vehicle and struck the two other vehicles. He allegedly fled on foot.
Hopkins County, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

Pickton Man Arrested In Court On Warrant

A 38-year-old Pickton man showed up for court Wednesday morning and ended up in jail on a warrant, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Elijah Fite placed Eduardo Hernandez-Nunez into custody in the 8th Judicial District Courtroom at 11 a.m. June 30, 2021, and escorted him to Hopkins County Law Enforcement Center. The Pickton man was booked in the county jail on the warrant for bond forfeiture on a third or more driving while intoxicated charge, according to arrest reports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy