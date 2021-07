Marvo has quickly become the champion of the PC gamer on a tighter budget. Their first range of products was purely focused on affordability. However, they’re now pushing into a higher market with their new Pro range of products. I’ve already been impressed by their new Marvo Pro G945 Gaming Mouse. However, today it’s the turn of the new Marvo Pro KG934 TKL RGB Mechanical Keyboard. While their Pro versions may be much more expensive than their older models, the KG934 is still one of the most affordable keyboards (mechanical or otherwise), that we’ve ever reviewed. You can expect to pick one up at retail for around £30, seriously, that’s it!