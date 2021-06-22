Severe Weather Statement issued for Morris, Sussex, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-21 16:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-22 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Morris; Sussex; Warren A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN MORRIS...SUSSEX...WARREN...EAST CENTRAL MONROE AND EASTERN NORTHAMPTON COUNTIES At 830 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lackawaxen to Roxburg, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Law enforcement. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. Locations impacted include Easton, Newton, Montague, Hopatcong, East Stroudsburg, Hackettstown, Washington, Blairstown, Mount Arlington, Franklin, Stanhope, Hamburg, Netcong, Belvidere, Harmony, Oxford, Ogdensburg, Alpha, Sussex and Hope. This includes the following highways Interstate 78 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 4. Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 313 and 314. Interstate 80 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 30. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH