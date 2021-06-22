Severe Weather Statement issued for Carbon, Lehigh by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-21 16:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-22 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carbon; Lehigh THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN WARREN...CENTRAL LEHIGH...EASTERN CARBON...MONROE AND NORTHAMPTON COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 830 PM EDT The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight EDT for northwestern New Jersey...and eastern and northeastern Pennsylvania. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Mount Holly NJ.