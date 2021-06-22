Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Monroe County, PA

Severe Weather Statement issued for Monroe, Northampton by NWS

weather.gov
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-21 16:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-22 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Monroe; Northampton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN MORRIS...SUSSEX...WARREN...EAST CENTRAL MONROE AND EASTERN NORTHAMPTON COUNTIES At 830 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lackawaxen to Roxburg, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Law enforcement. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. Locations impacted include Easton, Newton, Montague, Hopatcong, East Stroudsburg, Hackettstown, Washington, Blairstown, Mount Arlington, Franklin, Stanhope, Hamburg, Netcong, Belvidere, Harmony, Oxford, Ogdensburg, Alpha, Sussex and Hope. This includes the following highways Interstate 78 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 4. Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 313 and 314. Interstate 80 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 30. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Northampton County, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
City
East Stroudsburg, PA
City
Northampton, PA
County
Monroe County, PA
State
Washington State
City
Monroe, PA
City
Warren, PA
City
Oxford, PA
City
Washington, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Roofs#Power Lines#Harmony#Interstate 80
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden fires Trump-nominated Social Security commissioner

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday fired Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul, a holdover from the Trump administration, but Saul told the Washington Post he plans to be at work on Monday morning because his term isn't over. "Andrew Saul refused to resign as requested,...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden signs order to tackle corporate abuses across U.S. economy

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden signed a sweeping executive order on Friday to promote more competition in the U.S. economy, urging agencies to crack down on anti-competitive practices in sectors from agriculture to drugs and labor. If fully implemented, the effort will help lower Americans' internet costs,...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

U.S rebuffs Haiti troops request after president's assassination

WASHINGTON/PORT-AU-PRINCE, July 9 (Reuters) - The United States on Friday rebuffed Haiti's request for troops to help secure key infrastructure after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise by suspected foreign mercenaries, even as it pledged to help with the investigation. The killing of Moise by a squad of gunmen in...
Posted by
The Hill

Biden warns Putin on Russian ransomware attacks

President Biden spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday and urged him to take action to disrupt criminal groups operating in Russia that are behind recent ransomware attacks in the United States. Biden also warned that the U.S. would “take any necessary action to defend its people...
Posted by
The Hill

Taliban targeting Afghan pilots for assassination as US withdraws: report

The Taliban said that it has launched an effort to track down and assassinate Afghan Air Force pilots in what U.S. and Afghan officials believe is an attempt to dismantle the country’s military amid the Biden administration’s ongoing withdrawal of U.S. troops. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told Reuters on Friday...
Posted by
The Hill

Michael Avenatti sentenced to 30 months in Nike extortion case

Michael Avenatti, the former attorney for adult-film star Stormy Daniels, was sentenced to 30 months in prison Thursday for his role in the Nike extortion case. Avenatti was found guilty in February 2020 of attempting to extort up to $25 million from Nike. His lawyers had requested that the embattled...

Comments / 0

Community Policy