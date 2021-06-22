Special Weather Statement issued for Catahoula by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-21 09:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-21 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: High winds can bring down trees and large limbs resulting in serious injury or property damage. Exercise extreme caution when outdoors during such strong winds...and be especially aware of older trees. Target Area: Catahoula A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN CATAHOULA PARISH UNTIL 830 PM CDT At 731 PM CDT, Meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles south of Midway, or 19 miles northeast of Pineville, moving southeast at 30 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. This strong thunderstorm will be near Walters around 750 PM CDT. Larto and Mayna around 815 PM CDT.