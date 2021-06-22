Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Concept Artist needed at Halcyon Winds

By ziwuxin
polycount.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAva is an engineer who’s just been given the assignment of a lifetime, and that is working on the Olympus Space Gate. The gate marks the most significant technological endeavor in human history as it will link Earth to humanity’s first colonized world, Eos, which is light-years away. However, as Ava is about to reach Olympus, her shuttle is rocked by a massive shockwave as a portion of the space gate has been destroyed, sending debris falling to earth. Unknown to her at this time, the station has been infiltrated and attacked by an ultranationalist group known as the Crusaders, which believe that humankind has no place on Eos or among the stars. They seek to destroy Olympus, which will cut Eos off from Earth, dooming the colony, and ending humanity’s unified experiment to explore beyond our solar system.

polycount.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halcyon#Concept Artist#Design#Eos#Creative Director
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Architecture
News Break
Arts
Related
DesignVoice of America

Textile Artist

Watch a textile artist as she takes inspiration from around the world to create one-of-a-kind wearable art. Reporter: Faiza Elmasry, Camera/Editor: Mike Burke.
Visual Arttraverseticker.com

Call for Artists

Artists' submissions will be considered for participation in "Artists for Wings of Wonder." This exhibit/fundraiser will be comprised MAINLY of invited artists, many of whom are indigenous artists, members of Project Civilartzation & a handful of artwork from artists who submit work for consideration. Deadline for submissions is Aug. 1.
Fort Worth, TXglasstire.com

Artist Roxy Paine Needs a Studio Assistant

Attention artists! NYC-based Roxy Paine, whose crowd-pleasing sculpture Conjoined (2007) is permanently installed on the lawn of the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, is seeking an artist assistant “…to assist in the painting, fabrication and assembly of works in both inside and outside locations.” The opportunity is to work with the internationally renowned artist directly, as well as a member of Paine’s studio team, to “help develop and build an art and architecture foundation in the mountains of Montana.”
Leominster, MAleominsterchamp.com

Kathryn Swantee spreads her artistic wings by opening Concepts Art Studio

Kathryn Swantee is spreading her artistic wings with a new business venture, Concepts Art Studio, which opened at 285 Central St., Suite 217 in Leominster last month. “I’ve been a professional visual artist for my entire working life, as well as a teacher, and creating a space for area students and emerging artists was a lifelong dream,” Swantee stated in a press release.
Ocean View, DEcoastalstylemag.com

Artistic Anniversary

The 14 artist/owners of Gallery One in Ocean View celebrate 15 years in business together. Story by Joe Willey | Photography by Pamela Aquilani. Ocean View, DE, is home to a unique fine-art gallery owned and staffed by a dedicated group of artists. Gallery One represents a mix of traditional and contemporary art, and each month brings the unexpected.
DesignGretna Guide & News

Artistic interpretations

PLCS students enjoyed various crafting activities recently as part of their art enrichment during the Summer School Program. Students pictured here colored coffee filters in preparation for a watercolor/stained glass treatment by spraying water on the finished designs.
Santa Fe, NMSantafe New Mexican.com

Julia Roberts at New Concept Gallery

Local artist Julia Roberts, an accomplished printmaker who spent 16 years in Europe studying at ateliers and attending master classes in Paris and London, receives a retrospective exhibition of her time abroad at New Concept. The exhibition, Beyond the Boundaries, explores a spectrum of Roberts’ works, including her hand-pulled prints, monotypes, figure studies, pastel landscapes, and ceramics from early in her career. A former printmaker at the prestigious London Print Studio, Roberts settled in Santa Fe in 2006. Beyond the Boundaries is the gallery’s inaugural exhibition of 2021, and it opens with a 5 p.m. reception on Friday, June 25 (through July 24). The exhibition can also be viewed online at newconceptgallery.com/virtual-shows.html, starting on Thursday, July 1.
Visual Artmiltonfl.org

Artist Group

Color Your World by joining our artist group every Monday at the Clyde L. Gracey Community Center. The artist group members work on their art, share stories, offer tips and help, as well as enjoying working on their craft.
Visual ArtPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Immersive art, new artists at Concept's 'Full Circle' exhibition

With the pandemic subsiding, people recognized things were slowly opening up and returning to normal. Alison Oehler, owner of Concept Art Gallery in Regent Square, recognized it, too. The gallery will host “Full Circle,” a new exhibition inspired by the pandemic that explores the circle as shape and metaphor. The free show opens at 10 a.m. Saturday and continues through Aug. 28. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday.
Musicdjmag.com

Premiere: Foreign Concept ‘Kultja’

Foreign Concept returns with his seventh release on Critical Music in July. The ‘Sticks’ EP features four typically fierce cuts from the Bristol producer, who fuses warped and rugged bass-weight with finely-tuned production techniques, balancing heft with atmosphere. From the opening title track featuring Enei and Magugu to the rolling closer, ‘Last Breath’, these are four precision-tooled d&b weapons aimed straight for the dancefloor.
Musiceujacksonville.com

Artists you need to know: Sola Fide!

Arms adorned with tattoos, colorful pins decorating trendy jackets, slick pairs of shades to tie everything together — these guys look like they were born to be in a band. The members of SolaFide! (pronounced sol-a-fee-deh, so-la-fee-day, or really anything but so-la-fyde, as they’ve become accustomed to letting you know) have been making music since before they graduated high school, splitting off into duos and recording instrumental demos until the final lineup of Joseph Arns (vocals), Chase Barrett (bass), Devon VonBalson (drums) and Jonas Miller (lead guitar) was solidified. The group is just coming off the release of their sophomore EP The Sun Makes Your Day! and is gearing up for a summer return to live shows after over a year-long hiatus.
Workoutsinvitingarkansas.com

American Dreams: Core Concept Fitness

Throughout the pandemic, Emily and Taylor kept finite focus on the most precious commodities: clients + safety. “We knew we needed to do our part, but we also understood how everyone still needed movement and mental healing,” Owner Emily Allen reflects. An online community emerged, strengthening their resolve that the Core Concept Fitness experience and results are as unique as the men and women who comprise the membership. “We’re passionate about an environment that promotes and encourages well-being with a dash of fun,” Manager Taylor Puckett adds.
Sciencearxiv.org

Passive scintillometer: Theory and proof of concept

We propose design of a low-cost passive scintillometer that measures the strength of optical turbulence by analyzing scintillation in the image of a straight edge between the two areas of uniform, but distinct brightness. Two theoretical approaches to scintillations description are developed that are based on the phase screen and rigorous path integral propagation imaging models. Asymptotic analysis of both models leads to four distinctive imaging situations. We propose two uniform approximations that cover the most promising conclusion for the passive scintillometer applications. Both the strength of scintillation and the width of the area where scintillations exist can be used to estimate the turbulence strength. We present the results of the proof-of-concept experiment where images of the specifically made target were taken by a consumer grade camera equipped with a telephoto lens. We describe the image processing that separates the target characteristics from the turbulence scintillations. The spatial profiles of the image variances at three spectral bands and for several apertures were calculated. As was expected, scintillations are concentrated around the sharp edge and are absent at the uniformly bright parts of the target. Observed edge scintillation variances are within the theoretical limits, and provide reasonable estimates for the turbulence structure constant across the three spectral bands. However, the width of the scintillation area and dependence on the aperture are inconsistent with the thin lens imaging theory for larger apertures. We attribute this to the Additional bench tests on bar targets revealed that the camera and lens resolution are well below the nominal thin lens diffraction limit, and a different optical setup should be used in order to exploit the spatial distribution and aperture dependence of fluctuations.
Advocacyscottsdale.org

Cowboy artist needs help after stroke

Contemporary cowboy artist Michael Swearngin and his sister, Lindsey Nix, are in search of the community’s support. Nix set up a GoFundMe on May 30 to raise money for Swearngin, who recently suffered a stroke that left him paralyzed on his right side. “He makes his living as a painter...
CelebritiesMovieWeb

Will Smith Terrifies Fans After Posting Insane Pool Video from Dubai

Will Smith took to Instagram to share his latest adventure. "So I'm always in Dubai. But a friend of mine told me I had to check out this pool. There's something ... weird about it," Will Smith said as the camera panned around to show a tunnel under the water. "Deepest pool on earth. Two hundred feet deep," Will added before uttering the word: "Madness." Deep Dive Dubai is the city's newest attraction and it just opened. The pool features a sunken city for divers of all experience levels to explore. Most of the fans who saw the pool on Instagram commented that it was terrifying and anxiety triggering. You can read the comments on Will Smith's Instagram.
DesignArchDaily

Miralles Tagliabue EMBT Presents The Design Process of ‘Plateau Central’ Masterplan at the 2021 Venice Architecture Biennale

Benedetta Tagliabue - Miralles Tagliabue EMBT participates in the 17th International Venice Architecture Biennale with an installation detailing the design thinking behind Plateau Central Masterplan at Clichy-Montfermeil, Paris. Entitled Living within a Market - Outside space is also Home, the exhibition showcases a series of models, drawings, prototypes and collages which illustrate the principles of community building and social integration that underline the project. The installation also brings to Venice a display structure designed by Enric Miralles in 1996, reproduced for the first time this year for the Miralles series of exhibitions in Barcelona.

Comments / 0

Community Policy