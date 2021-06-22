Concept Artist needed at Halcyon Winds
Ava is an engineer who’s just been given the assignment of a lifetime, and that is working on the Olympus Space Gate. The gate marks the most significant technological endeavor in human history as it will link Earth to humanity’s first colonized world, Eos, which is light-years away. However, as Ava is about to reach Olympus, her shuttle is rocked by a massive shockwave as a portion of the space gate has been destroyed, sending debris falling to earth. Unknown to her at this time, the station has been infiltrated and attacked by an ultranationalist group known as the Crusaders, which believe that humankind has no place on Eos or among the stars. They seek to destroy Olympus, which will cut Eos off from Earth, dooming the colony, and ending humanity’s unified experiment to explore beyond our solar system.polycount.com