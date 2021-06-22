Carl Nassib of Las Vegas Raiders is first active NFL player to announce he is gay

It is not very often that a franchise is able to pick up an All-American as a UDFA, but it ended up being the case this offseason for the Las Vegas Raiders. After the Las Vegas Raiders made their seven selections in the 2021 NFL Draft, they quickly turned their attention to some undrafted rookie free agents. Incredibly, they were able to get a player who was an All-American in the Big-12, adding a talented guy to a position group that has been completely revamped this offseason.