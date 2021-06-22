Cancel
Dallas, TX

Oak Cliff Film Festival Returns June 24-27

By Jo Ann Holt
Focus Daily News
Focus Daily News
 18 days ago
The 10th annual edition of the Oak Cliff Film Festival (OCFF) takes place June 24-27 in a number of community venues. The festival screenings and events will be at the historic Texas Theatre, Bishop Arts Theatre Center, Kessler Theater, Wild Detectives, and other venues around Oak Cliff. The schedule includes...

