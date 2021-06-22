Oak Cliff Film Festival Returns June 24-27

An unusual last year, but happily this Sunday is a time to celebrate Father’s Day and we have some ideas if you are ready to get out and about. Meddlesome Moth is celebrating Father’s Day with Jester King Tap and some amazing brunch specials. Located in the heart of the Dallas Design District, Meddlesome Moth will be serving brunch specially crafted by Chef Joshua Boneé or you can choose from an a la carte menu. Also showcasing Jester King Brewery from the Texas Hill Country, fathers can choose from over 15 crafted brews. Our menu suggestions? Dad’s Breakfast Skillet, a cornmeal pancake, roasted pork belly, candied pecans, peach bourbon syrup and a 63-degree egg. For dessert, TX Olive Oil Cake is soaked in Grand Marnier and served with apricot chutney, vanilla yogurt, and pistachios. Reservations are recommended and walk-ups welcome. For additional information and to reserve a table call 214-628-7900 or go to www.mothinthe.net.